Umphrey’s McGee plays three nights Belly Up
The progressive jam band and local favorite are in the midst of another successful Aspen run, with a second show tonight and a third tomorrow. Tonight’s show is sold out, but tickets to Saturday’s show were still available as of press time.
Paula Poundstone stand-up at the Wheeler
Aspen Laugh Festival welcomes the influential comedian and author back to the Wheeler stage on Thursday. The “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” podcast host returns to the iconic venue after a sold-out show at the 2018 Aspen Laugh Festival.
Aspen Art Curation opening party
Touted as “the bridge between local artists and their community,” AAC will launch a pop-up art show—featuring the works of Joz D—on the patio of Jimmy’s American Restaurant and Bar tonight. Madelinedunnconsulting.com
Allah-Las at The Snow Lodge
The American rock band will play a show at the slopeside restaurant, bar and music venue during après-ski on Saturday.
The Infamous Stringdusters
back-to-back at Belly Up
The high-energy bluegrass band will return to Belly Up for two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.