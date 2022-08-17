On a Friday afternoon in early July, people mingle in the new Sotheby’s Aspen art gallery space at 534 E. Cooper Ave. Soon after debuting its permanent art concept in Aspen this summer, Sotheby’s started cultivating informal, community gatherings at its gallery from 4-6 p.m. every Friday. The Sotheby’s Aspen team has reached out to other art galleries around town to join in on the weekly communal experience.