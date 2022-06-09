Escobar Aspen completed a full interior redesign just in time for the busy summer season.
Though the local nightclub has undergone minor updates every two years, the recent revamp marks Escobar’s “first major remodel” in its 12-year run, said owner Ryan Chadwick.
Co-founded in 2010 by Chadwick and a crew of six other business partners — who were all local residents and friends at the time — Escobar took over the former Fly Lounge bar space located beneath the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall. The nightclub remains there today.
Chadwick explained how Fly Lounge was originally designed to replicate the inside of an airplane. The eclectic underground spot brought a 1980s, aviation vibe to Aspen’s night scene but was “slightly underutilized” as the space was rumored around town to be cursed and couldn’t get enough traction, the proprietor said.
“We came in as a group of friends and threw in a little bit of money for the build-out, not a whole lot, and just kind of reconceptualized the brand as Escobar,” Chadwick said. “There was a line of like 100 people the second night we opened. We knew we were onto something.”
The seven founding friends of Escobar were onto something, indeed. The establishment stands as the longest-running nightclub in Aspen and isn’t going anywhere for at least another decade, according to Chadwick.
“We have another 10 years on our lease left, and I wanted to make sure that this would show well for the next 10 years — it was time to do it,” Chadwick said. “There’s a lot of competition coming into town and, you know, we don’t want to be the last; we still want to be first.”
A few of the many changes to the space include checker-tiled floors, new barstools and banquettes, a soundproofed ceiling, high-tech lighting and remodeled bathrooms.
Renovations occurred mostly in the month of May and all projects were completed in less than six weeks — a speedy process that didn’t require “having to pull any permits” because there were no structural changes made to the building, Chadwick said.
Entering the underground nightclub, its staple tunnel-like structure is the same — the narrow dance floor enclosed by curved ceilings and reflective walls made of mirror and steel. Yet it may feel more spacious, as the main bar was shortened almost in half to open up the area and provide more table-service seating.
Chadwick credits his wife for the redesign, explaining how she is a designer and did a great job with the project.
“It’s very ’80s and retro and I love it,” he said.
Escobar’s outdoor patio also will get a revamp. Set up each summer in the center of Hyman’s pedestrian mall, the outside space — divided among other neighboring establishments like Elina and Aspen Sports Bistro — will see improvements this summer such as an expanded bar and new outdoor seating, umbrellas and tree lights. Chadwick said that all of these elements will be incorporated in time for next weeks 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Escobar’s across-the-mall counterpart, 7908 Supper Club, commonly referred to as “7908,” will take the summer “to rebrand and renovate,” according to the company’s Instagram post on April 6. Given that, the summer nightlife scene along Hyman’s brick streets will look a little different.
Chadwick explained how it was nice to have 7908 across the street as it cultivated a back-and-forth energy.
“For me, I like having more nightlife because I think it gets more people out, and it’s not like one nightclub will take all of the people because people won’t go there every single night,” he said. “They want to go out and have different experiences.”
The owner praised other nightlife establishments in town that stood or stand longer than Escobar’s span, such as Eric’s Bar, but he places Escobar under a different category when discussing longevity.
“There are not that many true dance clubs in town and not many that have the opportunity to come and do what you do here at Escobar,” Chadwick said. “We’re happy that we’ve become institutionalized as part of the Aspen fabric for being one of the nightclubs that people [visit] during their trip, at least once.”
Though the intimate underground dance club is known to attract tourists, Chadwick said Escobar has “always put the locals first,” adding that he believes loyalty from Aspen-area residents has helped the club stay open as long as it has.
“We’ve always made sure the locals were taken care of, and they take care of us,” he said. “That’s why we usually stay open almost all of our season, and that’s why we’re busy on a Tuesday or Wednesday night and not just Friday and Saturdays — it goes a long way.”
Without having to manage the upkeep demands of a kitchen or culinary concept, Escobar has been able to survive on its drink offerings and “not charge a fortune,” Chadwick explained, commenting on the consistency of the nightclub’s concept and product over the years.
“We’ve always been consistent; we’ve never changed, and people get confused in business when you change something,” he said. “We’ve always stayed true to the brand, since day one, and I think people appreciate that.”
Pink booths, checkered floors and fancy lights won’t change Escobar’s loyalty to its own dance club spirit and established vibe, Chadwick explained.
Considering changes within nightclub culture in general, Chadwick mentioned Escobar’s adaptation of the “bottle-service experience” since its inception. The growing demand from customers who want to sit at tables rather than stand at a bar in a club-like atmosphere influenced the Escobar’s recent renovations.
With over a decade down and at least another to go, Chadwick’s Escobar holds grip in the Aspen arena, keeping its same location and maintaining that eclectic 1980s vibe of the establishments that came before it.
Now looking ahead, Chadwick hopes the nightclub also will be able to uphold the Aspen spirit that so many local establishments once carried.
“What’s nice about Escobar is that you never know who you’re gonna hang out with down here, and it’s still true to this day,” he said. “You got a little bit of everything — the lifty guys, the visitors, wedding parties coming in, locals getting off shifts — just like at the Red Onion, right? But this is a nightclub.”