For many Aspenites and Roaring Fork Valley residents, Labor Day weekend signifies the end of yet another busy summer season.
But in Snowmass Village, the month of September represents “go time.” From mountain biking to wine pours, Snowmass cultivates a traditional lineup of events annually, with locals and visitors flocking to Town Park, the village and surrounding venues to participate in cherished pastimes.
This year, four of the events happen to fall on the same weekend. Next weekend, Sept. 16-18, brings the Snowmass Balloon Festival, the Snowmass Wine Festival, the Golden Leaf Half-Marathon and the VIDA MTB Series Flagship Clinic.
Julie Hardman, special events manager for Snowmass Tourism, said the balloon and wine festivals used to share the same weekend years ago, and in the more recent years, the wine festival has overlapped with the half-marathon. However, she doesn’t recall a year when all four of these events have commenced on the same weekend.
“But we do tend to overlap events when we can,” Hardman said. “Because we have so many different venue opportunities in the village — everything from the Snowmass Rec Center up into the village proper with the mall, base village and Fanny Hill — that it just gives us a lot of opportunity.”
Hardman explained how each event is put on by a different entity. The town of Snowmass Village produces the balloon festival, the Rotary Club leads the wine festival, Golden Leaf is put on by the city of Aspen and VIDA is an independent company that partners with the town to bring its women’s mountain-biking clinic.
“We touch every event that comes up here based on our permit process, and then that allows us to juggle and put together the puzzle pieces,” Hardman said. “And it is an impossible puzzle a lot of times, but we make it work — like I said, we have the option to spread out.”
Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello emphasized this year’s event overlap as a positive. Occurring at different times and places around Snowmass, it offers a little bit of something for everyone, she said.
“We’d like to call this a vibrant, colorful, exciting and something-for-everyone kind of September,” Abello said. “I think about it as all the different opportunities we provide for people.”
Abello spoke to the traditional pull of these events, and specifically, that of the Snowmass Balloon Festival. Entering its 47th anniversary, the three-day festival features over 30 hot air balloons as they take flight from Snowmass Town Park each morning. The public is invited to watch balloons launch and land from 7-9:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday, as well as attend the more recently added night glow event on Friday evening from 7-9 p.m.
Whether watching from the balloons’ launch spot in Town Park or hiking and biking to an elevated area, there are many different ways in which people can experience the annual festival, Abello said.
“The balloon festival has had this very rich history and it’s truly valued,” Abello said. “And the nice thing about it is that people can come and experience the festival and then have all day to explore because by 9:30, you’re onto your next activity.”
The Golden Leaf Half Marathon has that similar draw to tradition, with a very loyal following, Abello said. She mentioned that the trail running race sells out the day it goes on sale every year. Coined by Trail Runner Magazine as one of “America’s 14 Most Scenic Races,” the 13.1-mile half-marathon begins in Snowmass on Fanny Hill and follows the single track Government Trail over to Buttermilk, then connects into Aspen.
“It’s on every sort of Colorado trail runners’ bucket list, and some of them make it every year — it has a huge repeat rate,” Abello said. “I mean, running between the Aspen trees when they’re golden is just magical.”
This year’s race takes place on Saturday (Sept. 17). After crossing the finish line in Aspen’s Koch Park, many runners will return back to Snowmass Town Park to celebrate the wine festival.
Returning for its 20th year, the wine festival is a locals’ favorite. It kicks off on Friday (Sept. 16) with a four-course wine dinner and reception at the Viceroy Snowmass, which followed its early sell-out pattern again this year.
The main Grand Tasting event, featuring wines from around the world, is held under the tents set at Town Park on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 1:30-5 p.m. This year’s festival welcomes celebrity Chef Suzie Jimenez, who is pairing her creations with Mico Tequila & Seltzers. Advanced tickets for Saturday’s tasting are still available at $115 per person ($125 on event day), and all proceeds are used for scholarships and grants through Snowmass Rotary.
Abello described the wine festival as “hyperlocal,” stating that while people throughout the entire valley will attend, many attendees are residents of Snowmass.
“That being said, I think that all the September offerings really appeal to locals — Snowmass Village locals and Roaring Fork Valley locals, as well,” Abello said.
She added that the events also are destination-drivers, especially ones like the VIDA MTB Series. While the women-only mountain biking clinic gets some local participants each year, it mostly brings in destination guests, Abello said.
Considering Snowmass’ robust event roster, starting with the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience and continuing throughout the month, September of Snowmass is much like the June of Aspen. And Snowmass’ occupancy numbers show just as much.
Occupancy trends have increased over the years in Snowmass throughout the month of September, Abello said. Though, she noted that inconsistencies in data collection are common for September — trends waver depending on when the JAS music festival falls each year, either at the end of August or start of September.
No matter, both Abello and Hardman commented on the traditional stability of events brought by Snowmass in September and the month’s continual growth in terms of occupancy reports.
“Historically, our September calendar has been the most consistent of any month with our events,” Hardman said. “I mean, it’s pretty much a full month of events that have been consistently coming, you know, for the past five years and beyond.”
Hardman mentioned the newest addition to the September calendar is the Colorado High School Cycling League’s cross-country mountain bike races, which return to Fanny Hill for its third year on Sept. 24-25. The two-day event brings approximately 600 student athletes from Colorado and New Mexico to Snowmass for categorized races held throughout the day, and the public is invited to watch and support the young riders.
“The bottom line is, this is one of the most glorious times of the year,” Abello said. “For all of us who live here, it’s one of everybody’s favorite months, and if you’ve visited in September, you know you want to come back.”
For more information on Snowmass’ September event lineup, visit gosnowmass.com.