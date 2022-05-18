Many are familiar with the tale of our community’s renaissance — Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke, the birth of the Aspen Institute and a landmark 1949 festival that sparked Aspen’s growth in becoming the cultural center and international destination it is today.
Yet, key characters are missing from the common narrative that documents Aspen's historic rebirth: one being a woman named Beatrice Spachner, who was vice president and chairman of the music committee for the 1949 Goethe Convocation and Music Festival in Aspen. Among the archives and accounts on this significant event, Spachner’s name is seldom seen. If so, she’s listed under the title, “Mrs. John V. Spachner.”
Tonight, Explore Booksellers is hosting Spachner’s grandson John Seelen to speak of his grandmother’s unheralded role in the founding of modern Aspen. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Jeff Bernstein, director of programming at Explore, said this sort of presentation is an example of showing how women — and other marginalized voices — are, in fact, erased from history.
“Here’s this woman who was totally part of this program and was just completely left out of the history of it,” Bernstein said. “I mean, I think you have to see this and then you go, wait a second, how many other women were running the show and got completely obliterated?”
Bernstein goes on to discuss the detrimental gaps in history, emphasizing the “metaphysical value” in recognizing the memories and facts of figures like Spachner — and all human beings for that matter.
In addition to presenting at the bookstore this evening, Seelen is also donating his grandmother’s papers to the Aspen Institute, Bernstein said.
“I think of, you know, when someone dies, there’s a whole bunch of facts that just disappear from the planet,” Bernstein said. “And so if John Seelen didn’t pass on the papers when he went, Beatrice Spachner … her being would’ve disappeared from human consciousness.”
Since stepping into the new director role at Explore last August, Bernstein has been working to make the bookstore even more of a community forum. With free talks and a full agenda of summer plans in the works, he’s hoping it can be a space for locals to gather and partake in conversations on Aspen’s past, present and future.
Tonight’s talk marks the beginning, providing the community with an opportunity to revisit the town’s history and learn about a woman who was crucial to its cultural revival.
“It’s always good to know and explore your history,” Bernstein said. “But this one specifically, I mean, this is a real lesson.”
The event featuring Seelen and the stories of Spachner will commence at 5:30 p.m. today at Explore Booksellers, 221 E. Main St.