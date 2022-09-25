Fall into the valley: Octoberfest, leaf-peeping, live music, ghost tours and more on tap during shoulder season

With October on the horizon, Aspen is settling into what’s known as the shoulder season, a time when the summer tourism has faded and the ski slopes are not yet open.
Late September and October typically mean quieter times in Aspen, but only in terms of the numbers of hikers on trails and diners at restaurants. There’s still much to do in the area, as the Roaring Fork Valley is alive with changing leaves, mild weather and numerous ways for locals and visitors to enjoy autumn, from ghost tours to concerts to potato barbecues.
“I just think fall is such a wonderful time of year,” said Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. “It’s a little bit slower paced than summer, so locals can get outside and enjoy the wonderful natural landscape and enjoy all that the area has to offer.”
ACRA’s occupancy reports, based on data from resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics, show that tourism has started to slow down — as it usually does in late September — perhaps not as quickly as in other years. Since mid-month, weekend hotel bookings have declined only slightly. Based on advanced bookings, a steady decline is projected through late October. In typical fashion, November is shaping up to be a true offseason month of low occupancy.
Voss suggested that after two busier-than-normal autumn offseasons amid the pandemic, this fall will mark a return to the norm.
“You are seeing a kind of a normalization in travel patterns with people returning to work and school in the September-October time that we didn’t have the past two years,” Voss said. “People weren’t necessarily restricted the past two years. … October looks like it’ll be around 40-50% [occupancy].”
With the reports showing hotel bookings on a downswing and the historical predictability of a slower fall season, those numbers don’t come as much of a surprise.
“I believe the question of how busy we are is also closely related to the weather and the fall colors,” said Nancy Lesley, director of special events and marketing for the city of Aspen.
Aspen and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley offer spectacular leaf-peeping, and Lesley noted that the Maroon Bells Scenic Area remains a go-to spot for folks hoping to glimpse the colors. ACRA’s website, aspenchamber.org, details how to make reservations with the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority to visit the Bells, and also includes links to other drives and hikes that provide good fall photo opportunities.
Aspen’s October calendar has more to offer than just the weather. The Saturday Farmers Market is scheduled to continue through Oct. 8. On Oct. 7-8, the Wheeler Opera House will host shows as part of the weeklong John Denver Celebration. The annual event pays homage to the music, life and spirit of Denver, the Aspen resident and folk/pop star who died 25 years ago.
On Oct. 12, Aspen High School will celebrate Homecoming with a pep rally and bonfire. At the end of next month, the city of Aspen will host the Fall Faceoff Hockey Tournament. ACRA’s website includes an event calendar where community members and visitors can get an idea of what’s coming up.
For families who can already feel Halloween fast approaching, scary movies are so 2021. An option: Aspen Walking Tours offers a DarkSide Tour all season long, five nights a week.
Since 2009, owner Dean Weiler has been guiding tourists and locals alike through Aspen’s downtown core, with its spooky nooks and crannies, telling stories of the town’s history and haunted tales.
“It’s a nice thing I do in the offseason that people can tap into,” Weiler said. “It’s a bit of a ghost story, but all those elements of our history, you patch it all together and it’s pretty entertaining.”
Weiler’s tours are written for adults and families, and usually consist of about 10 people per tour. The DarkSide tour takes participants through the downtown core and includes spooky tales about the Red Onion, the Hotel Jerome, Ted Bundy and the Utes of 1879. The story ideas come from Weiler’s ongoing research around town into buildings and events that may have a deeper past than people know. During the Halloween season, Weiler also offers a tour of the Ute Cemetery where pioneers from Aspen’s earliest days have been laid to rest.
“I usually do [that] in the Halloween season because it captures that element of the dead coming to life,” he said.
The Halloween tours are popular with locals, Weiler said, which provides him with a fun opportunity to tell inside jokes and stories that people who are familiar with Aspen will relate to. Tours are available at 8 p.m., usually every day except for Mondays and Wednesdays, and can be booked online at aspenwalkingtours.com.
“I’ll set up privates for groups if they want to have a unique experience, and with that private element, I like to customize it here and there depending on things they’re interested in,” Weiler said. “That time of night, it’s kind of quiet, it gets dark early so you can work that spooky element into it. The pedestrian friendliness and all the elements of history that weave through our town, there’s something for everybody. It’s just a great way to approach history.”
The fall excitement doesn’t stop in Aspen. Valleywide, events are scheduled through October that anyone can take advantage of.
Carbondale potatoes
It’s not fall in Carbondale until hundreds of potatoes have been baked and served in Sopris Park during the annual Potato Days barbecue. This year’s holiday will celebrate 113 years of harvest tradition, and also will include a blast from the past and what the town hopes will be the biggest parade of the year.
The parade, barbecue lunch and farmer’s market will take place as usual on Oct. 1, but the weekend will kick off this year with a community contra dance on Sept. 30. The dance costs $10 and will start at 7 p.m. at the Third Street Center; Wooden Nickel String Band and Molly Early Cohen will be performing. Eric Brendlinger, a Potato Days Committee member, credited longtime local Ernie Gianinetti with the idea to bring back this Carbondale pastime.
“He kind of gave us a real historic perspective on what used to happen, and one thing that used to happen was a community dance, and we said, ‘Wow, that’s cool, maybe we should bring that back,’” Brendlinger said. “Adding that traditional community dance is something we’re pretty psyched about.”
The 2022 Potato Days theme is “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, which was constructed out of Yule marble from the town of Marble. In 1914, the Colorado Yule Marble Company received a $1 million contract to supply the stones and shipped 600 train cars’ worth of marble to Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the town of Carbondale.
Following the contra dance, Potato Days events will continue at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 with a pancake breakfast prepared by the Carbondale Rotary Club at the Fourth Street Plaza Park on Main Street. The “Tater-Tot” one-mile fun run and the farmer’s market will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the parade at 10:30 a.m. The barbecue lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids under 12.
At around 1 p.m., there will be kids’ games set up in Sopris Park and live music from the Hell Roaring String Band. The weekend will close with a kids’ gymkhana rodeo event and popsicles at the Carbondale Rodeo Grounds from 2 to 5 p.m.
With a mix of new and old events, Potato Days is returning to its roots, and Brendlinger said he hopes all Carbondale residents will enjoy it.
“It’s tradition. It has become tradition for a lot of people involved, and hopefully people that are new to town can start to feel the history of the event,” he said. “I sure do and I love it.”
Mid-month, Carbondale Tourism will launch Farm Fest, Oct. 14-16. The event will give a celebratory nod to harvest season, ranching culture and local food. The weekend will include activities such as ranch tours, a nighttime farmer’s market in downtown Carbondale and a community harvest lunch at Spring Creek Ranch.
Most activities will be free and open to the public, according to a news release from Carbondale Tourism. Event passes for paid activities are on sale now. More information can be found at carbondale.com/farm-fest.
“Farm Fest will have the feel of Carbondale’s signature events such as First Friday,” Carbondale Tourism Executive Director Andrea Stewart said in the release. “We invite the community to pull up a seat and join this weekend for one amazing fall fling of Farm Fest.”
Today in Paonia
This weekend, a little ways south of the Crystal Valley, Paonia is in the midst of its own fall celebration: the Mountain Harvest Festival, an annual event that celebrates food, art, music and local farms.
For the past 21 years, the festival has been organized by the North Fork Valley Creative Coalition, a certified Colorado Creative District and member of the corridor that links Carbondale, Crested Butte and other mountain towns.
“We’re such a unique valley because not only is our artist community more traditional in terms of painters, designers, weavers, the full gamut of traditional artists, but the culinary art is a huge part of what the North Fork Valley brings,” said Amy DeLuca, director of the coalition. “We have two craft breweries and nine wineries, we have lots of chefs, so this is where culinary art and ag meet, and so I feel that we’re special in that way. It’s not what you find in every creative district.”
Mountain Harvest Festival is created by a team of professionals and longtime residents of the North Fork Valley. DeLuca said the team makes an effort to support local musicians and artists, especially young artists by providing opportunities for professional development.
“There’s no other organization or valley that supports economic development in the way that we do,” she said. “It’s about making a living and being able to live where you want to live at the same time.”
This year’s Mountain Harvest Festival kicked off on Thursday evening and will come to a close today at 4 p.m. Events included a chili cook-off, a pub crawl and a new dinner-and-dancing event downtown. All day today, there will be live music and a farmer’s market in Town Park, as well as a variety of events including a tomato and hot pepper tasting at 1 p.m. Harvest season is a busy time of year in Paonia and Mountain Harvest Festival is just the icing on the cake.
“People are busting their butt bringing in their crops so it’s a really, really busy time,” DeLuca said. “All of our farmers and wineries really push themselves to support this event and really show up for the community and festival while working really hard to bring in their season.”
More information about Mountain Harvest Festival and today’s events can be found online at mountainharvestfestival.org.
Spooky nights
The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is primarily a tourist stop in the summer, while the fall season is popular with locals. Every Saturday in October, the park will host one of two fall events — the much-loved Octoberfest celebration on Oct. 1, 8 and 15, and the brand new Halloween-themed “After Dark in the Park” event on Oct. 22-29.
“Our weather is much more predictable in the fall than in the summer months,” said Nancy Heard, general manager of Glenwood Caverns. “It’s good, old-fashioned family fun. It’s an experience, it’s right here in the valley and you don’t have to travel to get to it. It’s not high-tourist season, so it gives the locals a chance to get out and enjoy some time with their family and friends.”
Octoberfest has been a success for the park in the past. Heard said the park will be bringing back some popular favorites and also introducing some new things. The Alpine Echo Band will return to the top of the mountain — equipped with horns, an accordion, German costumes and all — to perform live music. The stein-holding contest also will make a comeback, and the winners of the contest will receive prizes, including day passes to the park. Special food items such as bratwursts, pretzels, kabobs and funnel cakes will be served, and games will be set up for kids.
Heard said she’s most excited to see the band and to have people try the new food offerings.
“We’re just trying to do some things that are unique to the season,” she said. “The food is really good. We did a sampling last week with our staff and the new food is delicious.”
Octoberfest festivities will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first three Saturdays of October; regular admission prices to the park will apply.
Meanwhile, the “After Dark in the Park” event is a new idea the Glenwood Caverns staff came up with, and Heard said it will be a more family-friendly version of a haunted house — and also something the park has never done before. On the last two Saturdays of October, the park will stay open late, until 9 p.m. Select rides, including the Alpine Coaster and the Giant Swing, will run after dark with additional safety lights and aesthetic lights.
“Up to this point, the only ride we ever ran after dark was the Alpine Coaster, apart from indoor laser tag,” Heard said. “We all know how thrilling the giant swing is already, now add the element of darkness to that and it can be a pretty cool experience, as you are swung and launched out into the darkness.”
In addition to the after-dark rides, starting at 4 p.m. day passes can be purchased for $10 off and will include unlimited rides. There also will be trick-or-treating for kids, a mini-pumpkin scavenger hunt, Halloween decorations around the park and a costume contest at 7 p.m, which will include prizes for winners such as annual passes to the park. Also, pumpkins will be sold for $4 each,
“We’ve thought about doing Halloween things — haunts and stuff like that — and they haven’t been wildly successful for us, so we thought we’d do something more family-friendly,” Heard said.
The highlight of the adventure park’s Halloween events will be a candlelit tour of the historic fairy caves. Heard said the cave tour will focus more on the cave’s history than the regular tours, and will feel more old-fashioned since there will be no electricity.
“It gives you more of a back-in-time experience,” Heard said. “It really all just came together with some brainstorming and the staff we have in place.”
For more information about the park’s fall events, visit glenwoodcaverns.com.