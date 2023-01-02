Aspen’s New Year’s Eve celebration kicked off on Saturday with plenty of time during the day to ring in 2023 before the clock struck midnight.
The city of Aspen hosted a full afternoon of holiday activities downtown, beginning at noon in Sister Cities Plaza. With free s’mores and hot chocolate, a live DJ, street performers and a booth manned by representatives from Aspen’s Sister Cities program, there was something for everyone. The family-friendly feel was a big hit, especially with no age limit on making s’mores, said Wesy Armour-Cook, the city’s special events assistant manager.
“We’ve had a great response,” she said. “We love that people of all ages wanted to do it. A lot of people said it was kind of a throwback, nostalgia feel for them, which is great because we wanted it to be for all ages.”
Leading up to the event, city staff put together individual packets with two graham crackers and a square of chocolate, as well as sticks and marshmallows. By about 2 p.m., staff estimated that they had handed out 500 s’more kits. Armour-Cook said she had personally put together 400, as well as some extra reserves in case supplies ran out.
In addition to ringing in the new year, the purpose of the event was to showcase the Sister Cities program and all that it brings to Aspen. Aspen partners with seven other cities around the world — Abetone, Italy; Chamonix, France; Bariloche, Argentina; Davos, Switzerland; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany; Shimukappu, Japan; and Queenstown, New Zealand — to promote peace and cultural understanding. The program shares international ideas through student and community member exchanges, and as a non-profit organization, runs entirely on contributions, membership dues and grants from the city of Aspen and the town of Snowmass Village.
Armour-Cook said that the booth was a hit on Saturday with folks who stopped by and recognized one of the seven cities. Some were soccer fans who pointed out the Argentinian flag and took the opportunity to boast about the World Cup victory, and others were visitors to Aspen who were surprised to see their city represented.
“We’ve had a couple of interesting conversations,” Armour-Cook said, adding that she’d met a couple from Abetone who’d had no idea that Aspen was a sister city of their hometown and loved the connection. “It was one of the cooler moments of today.”
Following the party in Sister Cities Plaza, which came to a close at 3 p.m., the city also offered free admission and ice skate rentals at the Aspen Ice Garden from 3 to 6 p.m. Before heading to dinner, families could lace up and take a few laps around the rink. Afterwards, the holiday events came to a close with a fireworks show on Aspen Mountain at 8 p.m. The whole idea of the daytime and pre-midnight events was to give families opportunities to spend time together, Armour-Cook said.
“I think a lot of families are appreciative of something to do midday with their kiddos. That’s always kind of tough if you’re not on the mountain,” she said. “So overall, it was a success.”
City offices will be closed today for the holiday and reopen on Tuesday.