Filmmaker Sam Denby set out to explore the Colorado River crisis with the preconception that there would be a winning argument. After traveling from the high mountain headwaters to the Imperial Valley farmland, he found the outcome to be much more complex, and with time and water running out, the American Southwest is left to solve an existential problem.
Denby’s recent documentary, “The Colorado Problem: A River in the Red,” dives into the Colorado River’s 100-year past to examine the pivotal present moment for this water source and the civilization built upon it. Marking the first regional project for Wendover Productions — an Aspen-based, content-creation production company founded by Denby — the informative film uncovers the political and ecologic fallbacks behind the 1,450-mile-long river that serves seven states in the Southwest.
In collaboration with Aspen Film and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, Wendover Productions will present a screening of “The Colorado Problem” tonight at the Isis Theater. The hour-and-a-half long documentary begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a conversation between Denby, who directed and co-wrote the film, and Heather Sackett, managing editor and water reporter for Aspen Journalism.
Wendover Productions has typically focused its coverage on remote locations around the world. Denby said that because of the pandemic’s accessibility and travel restrictions, he and his team came to face this pressing narrative that hits close to home.
“Someone on our team brought up the broad issue of water supply in the Southwest, and we left our first hour-long phone call with a general agreement that this would be our next long-form project,” Denby said. “It was the quickest decision-making process we’d ever had — it’s an issue that definitely affects all of us living here.”
After officially settling on the topic in early February 2021, the crew quickly jumped into pre-production mode, Denby said, and by mid-March, they were embarking on a road trip that followed the Colorado River from its upper basin headwaters in the Roaring Fork Valley all the way down to its lowest U.S. points in California and Arizona. Due to border restrictions, Denby said they were unable to cross the river’s reach in Mexico.
Emerging as a tiny stream from the high Rocky Mountain wetlands of La Poudre Pass in Northern Colorado, the Colorado River ushers water through desert canyons to farmlands and cities, serving as a the source of water for nearly 40 million people.
The Colorado River Compact of 1922 was a political doctrine among politicians that split the watershed into upper and lower river basin states, allocating 16.5 million acre-feet of water to the seven Southwestern states — an over-allocation from the start, Sackett said.
“We’ve found that there’s not actually as much water as the authors of that 100-year-old compact thought there was,” Sackett said. “Especially with climate change, there is less water to work with, and as the demand is increasing, the amount of water is decreasing.”
Denby explained how with the new negotiations for the 100-year-old Colorado River Compact coming up in 2026, the Southwest region is entering a crucial moment in deciding on how to share the shortage of its water.
“The big decisions during the filmmaking process really centered around who to talk to in trying to find a representative sample of all the stakeholders for this water supply issue,” Denby said. “Because there are a lot of varying stakeholders with very different opinions.”
With many voices on the water shortage conflict, Denby said the two primary sides of the debate involve the urban residents and leaders on municipal water use in opposition to the agricultural community. Through conducting over a dozen interviews featuring water experts, farmers, historians, journalists and stakeholders, he said he found that everyone had a good argument for why they deserve the water, but there’s just not enough.
“We came to the understanding that what makes this such a tough issue is that everyone really has a good argument for why their side has more cling to the water,” he said. “In their view, they’re right. But in our view, everyone’s argument was right.”
Now, under the consequences of a flawed political foundation — combined with being in a “once-in-a-millennium” drought period — everyone is faced with the question of how to share shortages from the upper to lower river basin states. During their post-screening discussion, both Denby and Sackett hope to point out the conflict’s significance to the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Here, we see the green summers and we get the typical afternoon monsoons, but we still need to understand that we are in the midst of a drought, too,” Denby said. “And we need to recognize that this water is not just for us, it’s for the entire American Southwest.”
In addition to providing people with better knowledge on what happens to the water downstream, Denby said the other relevant aspect of holding a screening and discussion in the Aspen community is to inform people about the local water infrastructure of the Roaring Fork Valley, in terms of the essential role of reservoirs, like Reudi, and transmountain diversion projects.
Overall, both Denby and Sackett hope that viewers grasp a greater understanding of this massively widespread water shortage issue.
“It’s a really complicated topic, and I think that will become clear to people in the film,” Sackett said. “Every solution someone proposes is a problem for someone else, and if there were any easy answers, we’d have a solution by now.”
Though “The Colorado Problem” recently debuted on CuriosityStream and Nebula — documentary-oriented streaming sites to which Wendover Productions distributes its projects — the event this evening at the Isis will be the film’s premiere in-person screening.
Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for Aspen Film and Roaring Fork Conservancy members. All proceeds will be used to benefit both nonprofits. Tickets are available through aspenfilm.org.