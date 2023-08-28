Aspen Film has announced the program for its 44th annual Filmfest, which will showcase top filmmaking from across the globe on Sept. 19-24.
The fall festival will feature films that have premiered at some of the biggest film festivals around the world, including those in Sundance, Cannes, Toronto and Telluride. New this year, Filmfest will take place exclusively at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre, celebrating the first full festival in the theater since 1986, according to an Aspen Film news release.
Comprised of just 16 invited films, the non-competitive festival will present “highly anticipated, provocative fall 2023 titles that highlight themes of love, tenacity, truth, family and freedom that shine through many of the selections, along with outstanding and unforgettable characters,” the release says.
Aspen Film will debut the world premiere of the documentary “The Great Divide,” a timely story that takes an in-depth look at the origins of violence in America, from its roots in Native American genocide and African-American slavery to the modern-day epidemic of mass shootings.
The opening night film “She Came to Me” from indie auteur Rebecca Miller “is not to be missed,” the release states. With an all-star cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage, Miller’s modern romantic comedy proves that love arrives in the most unexpected of ways.
The Filmfest lineup features four highly accoladed international selections, including two French dramas — the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner and the Best Director prize winner at this year’s festival. The lineup also includes an unexpected and provocative Israeli comedy, and a deadpan Finnish film which also premiered in Cannes.
Aspen Film will partner with several community organizations to showcase individual films, including Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Aspen Words and Response Aspen. To view the full schedule, visit aspenfilm.org/festival/2023-filmfest/.