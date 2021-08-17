On Wednesday and Thursday evenings this week, violinist and artistic curator MinTze Wu will pull her audience into a time and place very far removed from the Roaring Fork Valley for the grand finale of the Carbondale Arts Garden Music Series.
The show, “Death of the Pugilist,” is an experimental ensemble piece based on contemporary American novelist Daniel Mason’s short story of the same title. Following the opening set, composed of five musicians, the 60-minute story will be narrated in its entirety, and through an array of different musical genres, instruments, styles and sounds, music will flow in and out of the narrative.
“This project is an exploration of music as another form of performance art,” Wu, who first came to the Roaring Fork Valley in the 1990s via the Aspen Music Festival and School, said. “It’s storytelling with different genres of music weaving this emotional tapestry as the backdrop of a narrative.”
Wu was first introduced to Mason’s short story in 2007 when her husband Jem Moore, who will narrate the performance, told Wu that she must read it after his own “jaw-dropping” reader’s experience. The story takes place in the 1800s in England and focuses on the struggles of a young boxer — the word for “pugilist.”
Wu explained how she was initially hesitant to her husband’s recommendation, laughing as she said there is nothing in the title “Death of the Pugilist” that made her want to read it.
“But I read it, and it was captivating,” Wu said. “The story has so much depth and humanity and the language is both raw and exquisite, immediately transporting me to this place and time. And right away, I had to read it again.”
Upon her second reading, Wu decided that she was going to write to Mason and ask for permission to craft his story into a live performance with music. According to Wu, the author was very drawn to the idea, and in 2008, Wu curated the show for the first time in Newfoundland, Canada.
“People didn’t really know what this concert was going to look like or sound like, but we found a way to make the show happen,” Wu said. “And it was such a success because people want a good story, people want good narratives, people want to be pulled into this world they’re so unfamiliar with.”
A year later, Wu brought the show to “Sounds of Lyons,” a music festival founded by Wu in 2009 that unites different musical elements and incorporates theatrical narratives through creative programming.
“Again, the show was a jaw-dropping experience for people,” Wu said. “It’s just like nothing they’ve ever, ever experienced before.”
In 2014, Wu presented the show in Newfoundland for a second time. She explained how for each version of the show, she has worked with a different cast of musicians — all who are local to the place of the performance.
For the fourth production of “Death of the Pugilist,” Wu is proud to bring her integrative piece to the valley for the first time, stating how she hopes to tour around the Aspen area with her new and talented Colorado-based cast, for their performance this week is only the beginning.
“I think one of the blessings of the pandemic is that you have to be creative in other ways,” Wu said. “And so, when I was curating this show, I realized that I had to look no further — my best ensemble players are right around here.”
These ensemble, players include local musicians Eric Thorin, Joy Adams and Blayne Chastain as well as the show’s narrator Jem Moore and Wu herself, who will play the piano. From Bach to Philip Glass, baroque to folk and classical to minimalistic, the ensemble will mix different styles of music, matching the pace and emotions of the story.
Wu discussed the “behind-the-scenes” creative processes and discoveries she and her cast have encountered as they’ve been rehearsing and preparing for the show.
“It’s a process of being open minded and seeing what other kinds of sounds, repertoire and styles that we can dive into — that we can pull from,” Wu said.
She mentioned a specific moment when Thorin, who is a highly regarded bass player, brought out his “dented” tuba among the musicians’ array of instruments.
Though Wu had never incorporated a tuba into previous versions, the dented instrument fit perfectly into the narrative. According to Wu, nothing is polished in Mason’s short story, from the roughness of the time and place to the merciless life of the boy protagonist.
“As musicians, we’re experimenting with what color palettes, which emotional palettes we can expand through our artistry,” Wu said. “These are really great musicians and what we’re doing is just trying to tell a compelling story together.”
As the curator for Carbondale Art’s first-ever Garden Music Series, Wu has been telling compelling stories all summer long through her musical concerts. “Death of the Pugilist '' will be the fourth and final concert in the series — a show rich in humanity and messages that speak to the difficult time we are currently going through.
“This story is about finding joy in the struggle — finding the point of weightless joy despite the burdens on you,” Wu said. “And we’re telling this story through a low-maintenance, self-contained show that offers a really up-close and personal experience for the audience.”
With a simple set of only three poles, two ropes and lots of instruments, the ensemble of five musicians will dress up in period costumes and perform the piece at The Orchard in Carbondale. Wu believes this tucked-away place, as well as the additional theatrical elements, helps to pull the audience into the imaginary world of the story.
“It’s not to say that the short story or the music by itself is not enough, but when we create that special context for them to be with one another, it’s really beautiful,” Wu said. “We’re creating a new narrative world for people to experience something bigger, and I find that intersection extremely powerful.”