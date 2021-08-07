benji blanco

Ben Sydoryk, whose rapper name is “The Benji Blanco,” pours a little Hennessy in front of the Maroon Bells to acknowledge friends and family he’s lost in the cover shot of his newly released EP, “Risk Takers.”

 Courtesy of Anna Stonehouse

Colorado-born and raised, 26-year-old songwriter-rapper Ben Sydoryk, or “The Benji Blanco,” just released his four-song — “Kid for a Day,” “18 Karat,” “In It,” and “Never Know” — debut EP, “Risk Takers.”

His lyrics are about heartache, soul searching and the harsh realities of life. He grew up a snowboarder in Aspen who lost his father to suicide, and his songwriting details that aftermath.

 “The first song, ‘Kid for a Day,’ is my oldest,” he said. “It’s basically about how I feel about my dad dying. When I wrote most of those lyrics, I was in a bad mental place: basically depressed and in a dark place, and that's what I wanna write about until it was pretty good and solid.”

 Sydoryk continued, “The newest song, ‘Never Know,’ I heard my friend got shot in the head and he survived. So that inspired me to write a chorus and then I just made a verse from there. They're all the stuff I want to say pretty much.”

A self-described “Caucasion rhymer,” Sydoryk said he’s been into hip-hop and freestyling since he was 12, rapping in the middle school cafeteria with friends. 

“When I got to high school I was able to look up instrumentals,” the Glenwood Springs High School grad said. “I started making my own little beats on Garageband when I had access to a computer. They weren't high-quality beats at all, but then I started writing longer stuff and making my little songs to beats and to instrumentals.”

About a decade later, Sydoryk went to Hollywood to record his first EP, or extended play. Ari Blitz at Aftermast Studios — whose work includes Drake, Beyonce, Usher and Justin Timerlake — recorded and mastered the EP.

 “Recording the songs in the studio, it was a really great experience. I've never been in a professional studio, ever, so that was a dream come true right there,” Sydoryk recalled. “Working with professionals like Ari Blitz and Cas was more than I could've imagined. They helped me go through the songs, kept me motivated and advised me what energy I should have in certain lines, and it was a really fun experience. I’ve never actually put in the work and the time in a studio, and it was like eight-hour days but they felt like two hours because I was having such a good time and I loved it.”

 He said he’ll continue making music, regardless of whether it’s in a big-name studio or on his own.

 “I definitely want to keep writing new material and record it and keep going, keep making music no matter what, even if I never succeed,” he said. “I don’t even believe I will blow up as a rapper, I am just doing it for me, it's something I want to leave behind because music lives forever, people can talk about what you did after you die, but music is there forever, so I like the idea that no matter what happens to me my music will still be there and I like that.”

His songs are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, and Pandora, and his Instagram is @TheBenjiBlanco.

