Ryan Ernstes, a graduate student pursuing her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado Boulder, is a novice filmmaker. But she’s hoping that her endeavor to follow India Wood’s trek across the state — Wood’s second such expedition, seeing Colorado for the people who call it home, regardless of political or cultural affinities — will “turn your understanding of connection with people and nature, if not upside down, than at least diagonal,” Ernstes said while making her pitch for $15,000 in funding from Stio and 5Point Film.
Now that she’s been awarded the funding against six other competitors, the reality of her winnings is starting to settle in.
“I think when they first announced the winner on Saturday night, I of course was just really thrilled and really honored and really grateful and still am, but as of yesterday, I started talking to some other filmmakers I met this weekend … it sort of dawned on me, now the bar’s raised a little bit,” she said Monday of her film, “Diagonal.”
Ernstes earned her bachelor’s degree in biology before moving to Steamboat Springs and steeping herself in mountain-town life, working in international hospitality. Like for so many, 2020 would be a year of fundamental change for Ernstes, who relocated to Boulder to follow a partner’s going back to school at CU — but she too enrolled, for journalism.
“Back in 2020, I was interested in documentary filmmaking; I knew I wanted to go back to school, so I built some rapport in the industry,” she said.
It was then that she reached out to 5Point Film and became a volunteer, helping produce the nonprofit’s first virtual festival that April, just weeks before it went live online.
“They graciously allowed me to step in literally two weeks before they were putting on this event,” Ernstes recalled. “I did some volunteer work for them that fall and into the following spring. I helped them produce their April 2021 Earth Day event, which was a drive-in event at Carbondale.”
This year, as a graduate student, Ernstes returned to the 5Point Adventure Film Festival (in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic) armed with a vision and a plan. And with Stio, an outdoor apparel and gear company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, signed on as a title sponsor of the festival, Ernstes had a perfect venue to share her plans for sharing Wood’s story: the inaugural Adventure Filmmakers Pitch Event.
It was something Stio had wanted to make a reality for years, but the team knew it would need a media partner to pull it off, Stio Marketing Director Liz Barrett, who served as a judge for the pitch event, said.
“This was our first flagship festival and the first time being the title sponsor, and when we signed on to be a title sponsor, we brought this idea to 5Point,” Barrett said. “We had been sort of birthing this idea of a ‘Shark Tank’ for filmmakers for a while.”
5Point was a natural fit for Stio, she continued, noting the alignment of the two organizations’ values.
“Our mission is not only to inspire connection with nature but we also want to be good stewards of the mountain life — not only conservation and protecting the places we play in and advocating for inclusion and access for all, but it also means supporting and elevating the people who give back to making mountain culture what it is,” Barrett said.
While not a requirement, it was a bit serendipitous that the winning pitch was made by a first-time filmmaker. Initially, the working title for the contest was the “Emerging Filmmakers Grant,” Barrett said. All seven of the finalists who presented their ideas to the jury on Saturday were incredibly competitive, but ultimately, the three-woman jury felt Ernstes’ vision was most worthy of the investment — not only because of the strength of her idea, but also because hers was a project for which the $15,000 would truly make a difference.
“We did take into consideration the impact this $15k could make on one story and on one person,” Barrett said. “With Ryan, we’re thrilled that she’s a first-time filmmaker. I think it’s a little bit risky as well, but the beauty of it as well is you're in this 5Point community and there’s so much support. She has a great character and a great story, so we want to give her a chance to bring that to life.”
Not that it should be too difficult to bring Wood to life, Ernstes acknowledges.
“You guys have already seen India’s quirky — she’s charismatic and she’s deeply committed to an authentic connection with the outdoors,” she said while making her pitch Saturday. “I think she’s the vessel we need to think about to challenge how we think about other people, other ideologies and what it means to live alongside nature. Her journey reminds us how to let the outside in, whether you’re hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park or the plains of eastern Colorado or just kicking the ball around with your kids in the backyard.”
Ernstes met Wood through a mutual friend who facilitated the introduction. By the end of dinner at Wood’s house, she was on board to be the subject of Ernstes’ first documentary. And by Monday, Ernstes was back in Boulder, planning to meet Wood at her home again, this time to “talk logistics” now that much more funding is on the table.
One of the things Ernstes is most excited about in terms of what the influx of money will mean is that she can bring more people to the proverbial table.
“The plan was to do the project regardless — with or without the funding, we were going to make it happen. Now, we just have more options, particularly to bring more people onto the project that have expertise in areas that maybe I don’t,” she said. “I think that's the most exciting thing, is the option to bring others on.”
For 5Point Director of Programming Charlie Turnbull, who selected the seven finalists from a pool of about 40, Barrett noted, he’s already looking to the future. And like Ernstes, he’s excited about the prospects of continued collaboration.
“Really, such huge credit to Stio for doing that, and I really hope it is something we can build and continue to grow our submissions and also grow the prize pool,” he said of the pitch event. “Fifteen thousand is an awesome start, but it would be so cool to get it to a point where it’s more than that or we can pick two films.”
More than the money, Ernstes also won the opportunity to premier her film at next year’s 5Point Adventure Film Festival. She said one of the things she most appreciates about her subject, Wood, is that “she’s not in it for the stoke — she has the resources to go adventure in some far-off destination, but instead she chooses a less glamorous path: a journey rooted in humility, contemplation and a deeper understanding of the land and people around her.”
That sentiment rang true as an underlying theme that emerged in the 2022 festival’s programming as well, Turnbull noted. The filmmakers’ submissions detoured from more traditional adventure films, packed with action shots in backcountry scenes only accessible via helicopter and instead zoomed in on the adventure of being achingly human: the adventure of loss; of grief; of disease; of recovery; of management.
“I think it’s a good direction for the festival to move in — but it’s also kind of hard to tell sometimes, are we leading or are we being led in terms of our relationship with filmmakers?” Turnbull posed. “It’s kind of both. It’s something 5Point wants to do, but it’s also, we’re getting all these great submissions that are less about traditional adventure and [more about] those other elements of adventure.”