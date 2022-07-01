Having a rock ’n’ roll legend like John Fogerty play at Belly Up is something venue proprietor David Goldberg would never take for granted.
And for the first time, Fogerty will perform at Belly Up for a two-night show on Saturday and Sunday of Fourth of July weekend.
“This has been years in the making in that we’ve tried more than several times to book him,” Goldberg said. “This time, it fell into play, and bringing an artist like him is very special to pull off — you never know if he’ll be back.”
The club’s reserved seating area sold out for both nights “almost instantaneously,” Goldberg said, and limited general admission tickets — priced at $320 — are still available for Saturday and Sunday, which the proprietor expects will sell out as well.
Following Fogerty on Belly Up’s Fourth of July weekend lineup is the electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker, set for Monday and Tuesday. With four nights of performances from two very different artists, Goldberg said he’s pleased with how the club is catering to both the old-guard, more traditional Fourth of July crowd as well as the growing demographic of younger people coming to Aspen for the holiday.
“To me, Aspen is the most fun place to be in the country on the Fourth of July,” Goldberg said. “Our job is to fill into that experience in regards to the people who live here and the people visiting for this holiday weekend, and I think we’re definitely doing that with these four nights of shows.”
Though many Fogerty fans belong to an older generation, Goldberg said he believes the two shows will certainly attract concertgoers of all ages.
“I expect the crowd to represent a wide range of different demographics,” Goldberg said. “Plenty of people recognize how much of a rock icon John Fogerty is.”
The American musician, singer and songwriter is an icon to many, indeed. From leading the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival (commonly known as “CCR”) to embarking on a long, successful and still ongoing solo career, Fogerty’s music has shown up as a cornerstone in various aspects of American culture.
His songs have been featured in patriotic movies for decades and played at baseball stadiums across the country. In fact, Fogerty’s hit song “Centerfield” landed him in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Growing up in El Cerrito, California, Fogerty discovered music as a storytelling outlet early on. According to his 2015 memoir “Fortunate Son,” he wasn’t even 4 years old when his mother gave him a children’s record by songwriter Stephen Foster. Fogerty writes about the memory in the introduction of his memoir, expressing his fascination with the concept of being a songwriter and the influence of Foster’s record on his own career as a musician and songwriter.
“The stories, the pictures, the ways the songs were told — I really took all that to heart,” Fogerty writes. “Foster’s songs seemed historic, part of America … these were things that I didn’t realize as a kid — whatever it was, I just knew I really, really liked it.”
In junior high school, Fogerty formed a band called The Blue Velvets with bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford. His older brother Tom would join later — making up the foursome of band members that would eventually become CCR.
In 1964, the young band signed with Fantasy Records, which changed their name to The Golliwogs. Fogerty was drafted for military service during the Vietnam War in 1966, returning two years later with songs to write and stories to tell. The band was renamed as Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1968.
“I think John Fogerty was an anthem for a generation in many senses — he’s as real as it gets in terms of being a legendary rock voice,” Goldberg said. “And CCR was absolutely a voice for a generation.”
In the late 1960s and early ’70s, CCR’s songs — all written by Fogerty — reached high spots on the Billboard music charts. Among these top tracks were “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Green River,” “Down on the Corner” and more. By 1969, CCR was playing on radio stations and performing live on stages across the U.S.
Though CCR’s fast track to popularity ended in 1972 when the band broke up, the music stuck with the listeners of the time and carried to generations beyond.
“Even those of us who didn’t grow up in that generation listening to CCR, their music is attached to so many movies, whether it be in a specific scene or in the trailer,” Goldberg said. “There’s such a visual relevance to those songs, and that creates an internal connection for people too.”
At 77 years old, Fogerty still creates those connections through his songwriting and music performances to this day. Among his many awards and recognitions garnered during his solo career, he won a Grammy for best rock album in 1997 with “Blue Moon Swamp.” The next year, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And in 2005, Fogerty was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
During the early stages of quarantine in April 2020, Fogerty and three of his kids started a weekly video series playing music together in their home studio. The family music series became so popular that a digital EP was released a month later, followed by a full album titled “Fogerty’s Factory” in November 2020.
For Goldberg, who recounts having seen Fogerty perform live four times, the experience of getting to see a musician of such high caliber is “phenomenal,” he said.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to make happen at Belly Up,” Goldberg said. “To have someone like him in a room of this size and intimacy…”
John Fogerty starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets can still be purchased through bellyupaspen.com.