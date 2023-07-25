Ajax Axe and her collaborative vision have returned to Aspen this summer as “Kairos Futura” infiltrates streets and venues around town. Axe, founder of this international movement fusing art, science and design, espouses creative problem-solving within one’s own community.
Her own communities span the globe. Axe attended the American University of Cairo in Nairobi, Kenya, following a lifelong obsession with Africa. Though originally a journalist, she achieved commercial success as a sculptor and became a full-time artist. Creating alone, however, became a challenge.
“I was doing the solo show thing, which wasn’t really inspiring to me,” Axe said.“ Like journalism, I wanted to be out in the field and engaged with the community.”
The term Kairos — ancient Greek for “opportune moment to take action” — and a commitment to a collective future led to the birth of Kairos Futura, which is described as a worldwide vehicle for collaborative change.
Upon moving to Aspen in 2012, Axe enlisted local artists, designers and scientists around her growing social activism. “How can we talk about the future and make it light-hearted? And how can we bring creativity into it?” Axe continued.
Designing a future that reflects local values means engaging community innovators, be they scientists or artists. “Instead of investing in technology for another planet, let’s do it in our own neighborhoods. Stop looking for outside sources for ideas. And let’s use art to address challenges,” Axe said. “We can instill beauty and excitement even into tough issues.”
Though Axe is now a part-time Aspen resident, Kairos Futura remains dedicated to area concerns. Last year, its Aspen space station enlisted 13 artists around a “local fantasy” future, thereby subverting the typical notion of a “space fantasy” future, Axe said. “We want to catalyze engagement around the future of Aspen.”
To that end, this summer’s Kairos Futura programming features film, food, installations and field trips to consider issues of regional relevance.
—July 25, “Message to our Future Selves: Full Moon Prophecy Ritual,” a film screening at Anderson Ranch, 5:30 p.m.; free and open to the public.
Filmmaker Nori Pao led participants through a visualization of Aspen in the year 2222. Each person placed their personal vision onto clay tablets, which were fired in Pao’s kiln, and then buried their prophecies for a proposed 200 years. Enjoy the short film and visit with the filmmaker to learn more about local visions for the quite distant future.
—Aug. 1-4, Intersect Art Fair at Aspen Ice Garden.
An artistic take on the housing crisis in Aspen, Chris Ericson’s “mini-mansion” installation is sure to heighten the conversation around this ongoing community challenge. While Aspen is widely viewed as a utopia of sorts, Kairos Futura has created a counternotion: The World’s Most Successful Failed Utopia. “Here in Aspen, housing is on steroids,” Axe said. “There are these expectations of what type of housing we should be in, or not be in.” Ericson’s mini-mansion is slightly satirical, she said, a tongue-in-cheek way to suggest the current housing formula is far from the idyllic homesteading Aspenites once envisioned. Look for Utopia Now installations and spontaneous, guerilla-type art popping up around town over the next few weeks.
—Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, Wild Food Lab workshop, registration is required (director@thefutureisonearth.org) and group size is limited to 15 people; cost is $45.
Art meets good taste with the Wild Food Lab in this workshop (on private land) around foraging and fermentation Participants will forage for local plants and learn how to turn them into Kimchi. Next, the foragers will make amaro, or bitters, from their backyard findings. Whatever the workshop or conspicuous art display, it circles back to creative collaboration that feeds the future. “There’s this lack of vision about what we want versus what we don’t want,” Axe said. “We have the power to change the future by creating an exciting direction for our communities.”
—Aug. 17-19, “The Burn Zone Lab,” 12-15 slots open to the public, registration is required and group size is limited to six people (director@thefutureisonearth.org).
Seeking innovative solutions to eco-restoration, The Burn Zone Lab involves ideation and design thinking workshops, as well as field trips into dead space areas. A collaboration between scientists and artists, there will be a field day, a hands-on excursion to a burn zone to learn about soil restoration. The workshops will then stimulate collaborative thinking around the topic. With six artists, one scientist and several participants, Axe anticipates an innovative outcome. “Out of these conversations, we hope to develop initiatives and hopefully funding to engage the community around forest regeneration,” she said.