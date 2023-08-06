Formerly incarcerated artists bring their art and stories to Aspen

Marcus Manganni was in solitary confinement on Rikers Island and noticed a sliver of natural light that entered his cell from a small, distant window.
He started sun mapping how the light would interact with the wall, marking with his fingernail where it was each day and realizing that the change in the sun’s patterns over time represented the change of the seasons — that’s how long he was in there, he said.
In isolation, Manganni would create sculptures out of carceral matter, like toothpaste and toilet paper, and he eventually started taking the insides of empty potato chip bags between his fingers, he said, playing with how the material and the natural light would reflect colors and structures throughout his cell.
“It was my way of doing two things,” Manganni said. “One, having conversations — I call them sky conversations, so actually conversing with the outside world and the sun itself. And then also, the reflection was also my way of exploring my physical and social isolation in confinement, so when I was released, I continued that practice, and that's how light became my medium.”
Today, Manganni is an artist known for his innovative, site-specific installations that confront mass incarceration and mental health inequities in the penal system. His large-scale sculptures are abstracted segments of carceral architecture. He creates them by using the sun mapping process that he developed while in solitary confinement, manipulating light reflection and refraction to reinforce the viewer’s perception of space, structure and systems.
Based in New York, Manganni has installed permanent sculptures in public and private spaces worldwide, and his work has been shown in galleries and institutions — such as the Cleveland Museum of Art, Brackett Creek Exhibitions in Brooklyn, the Museum of Contemporary Art Nashville and many others.
In the last year, Manganni has received a handful of grants and fellowship recognitions, including the Art for Justice Fund, the CRNY Initiative and the Right of Return (ROR) Fellowship — which is the first national fellowship dedicated to supporting and mentoring formerly incarcerated artists.
Manganni is among the nine ROR Fellows whose work is currently on view at the newly launched Simon Miccio Gallery in Aspen.
The new Aspen gallery, which signed a permanent lease for the space at 620 E. Hyman Ave., partnered with the Center for Art & Advocacy — a recent and significant extension of the ROR Fellowship program — to present the inaugural exhibition.
The show opened last week in time for ArtWeek and will run through Aug. 18. It features works that vary in artistic medium and emotional expression. And it’s exposing the Aspen community to a group of groundbreaking artists who have been impacted by the criminal justice system and whose creative practices are shifting the narrative around mass incarceration in the United States.
Manganni and four other justice-impacted artists who are featured in the Aspen exhibition are here to share their stories and the art that’s saved them.
“When I was inside [the prison system], I knew I needed to say something artistically — it's the one thing that they can't take away from you,” Manganni said. “So I made a deal with life, as one does, that when I got out, I was going to pursue art, for better or for worse.”
Art and Advocacy
It was 2009 when Jesse Krimes was indicted by the U.S. government on non-violent drug charges and sentenced to a 70-month prison term. He had just graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a degree in studio art. And while locked up for six years behind federal bars, Krimes created masterpieces.
The then-incarcerated artist produced and smuggled out numerous bodies of work, including his monumental composition, “Apokaluptein: 16389067,” a 40-foot-long, multi-paneled mural made with prison bedsheets, hair gel, newspaper and a plastic spoon.
Krimes developed a hand-printing process, using the hair gel and spoon to transfer images he’d collected from The New York Times onto a total of 39 disembodied prison-issued sheets. Over a three-year period, he smuggled out the contraband panels, piece by piece, and did not see the work in its entirety until after he was released in 2014.
Krimes today is perhaps one of the most talked about artists in the world. And aside from his numerous fellowships, exhibitions, public commissions and the permanent collections in which he has his work — as well as the recent Emmy-nominated documentary on him, “Art & Krimes by Krimes” — he is an activist dedicated to supporting formerly incarcerated artists.
Krimes co-founded the ROR Fellowship in 2017 with Russell Craig, who also was formerly incarcerated. Both Krimes and Craig have grown the project over the last six years and funded 31 justice-impacted creatives working in all disciplines — from visual art, performance and poetry to sound, media and design.
Now receiving more than 300 applications for the fellowship annually, Krimes said it has become evident that additional resources and programming opportunities are needed to thoroughly support and further this artistic community of people who have been incarcerated.
Building on the success of the ROR Fellowship, and with additional funding support this past year from the Art for Justice Fund and the Mellon Foundation, Krimes established the Center for Art & Advocacy (CA&A), which launched a few months ago.
“The center is a three-prong approach to supporting and mentoring formerly incarcerated artists at pretty much every stage of their career,” Krimes said. “And that's what became apparent through the [ROR] Fellowship is that there are so many artists who are technically really gifted but have clearly lacked that artistic community and mentorship and need a little bit more of that… and so the center, it's literally all about creating pathways for people who have been the most disenfranchised in the country into a world of support and community.”
With the ROR Fellowship at its core, Krimes explained that they’re building out three additional programs that will make up the CA&A.
The first is the Academy and Incubator, which is intended to provide non-monetary support to justice-impacted creatives who are emerging or further developing their practices by giving them the skills and tools they need to find sustainability and equity in the field. With set curriculum programming, the Academy will be scaled across the country and in collaboration with cultural institutions.
The Residency and Retreat is the second new initiative. Located in Northeast Pennsylvania on a 50-acre property that will have full facilities across all artistic disciplines, Krimes said, the Residency is to serve as a generative space where artists and advocates can gather to heal, reflect and hone in on their practices. It will offer short and long-term stays to both Academy and ROR alumni.
Information about how to apply for the inaugural Academy and Residency programs will be made available in November.
The other new component of the CA&A is the permanent gallery space and hub that’s opening in Brooklyn this fall, where artists involved in any of the center’s programming — whether fellows or people who come through the new Academy or Residency programs — will have the opportunity to showcase their work.
“The gallery exhibition venue is really important because many of the artists that we are working with have a very hard time finding gallery representation, getting museum shows and institution shows,” Krimes said. “So this is going to be an avant-garde space where we get to showcase works, and it will run the gamut from like public performances and poetry to film screenings to visual artwork, and our dream and goal is honestly that other galleries steal our artists and take them on; we're basically the springboard into the art world for our artists.”
For Krimes, Aspen has been a springboard, in terms of forming a significant collector base and making real connections with people who genuinely support him and his art, he said.
Krimes first visited Aspen two summers ago for a solo exhibition with the New York-based Malin Gallery that featured his “Elegy Quilts” series of large-scale textile works — each of which Krimes handcrafted using personal clothing and other artifacts of people in prison. A work was donated that summer to the Aspen Art Museum’s 2021 ArtCrush auction.
Two of Krimes’ quilts from this series are now included in the CA&A exhibition at Simon Miccio Gallery, along with a few of the prison portraits that he made via transferred newsprint and colored pencil on bedsheets.
Krimes has returned to Aspen a handful of times over the past couple of years. He came back for last summer’s ArtCrush and brought with him his friend, business partner and fellow artist, Craig. The two of them were featured speakers for several talks and events and had a joint exhibition in town.
Krimes said he and Craig were already intending to come back around ArtCrush this year and originally planned to schedule events and meetings to raise more funding and awareness around their newly launched CA&A programming.
A month before they were looking to come out here, Krimes said that Suzanna Lee — a friend of his whose family is one of his biggest collectors in Aspen — reached out to him and asked if he’d be interested in curating an exhibition in the new Simon Miccio Gallery space.
“It was like the synchronicity of coming to Aspen, meeting amazing people, and then people just reaching out and opportunities arise,” Krimes said. “And, of course, this was the perfect opportunity because rather than coming out here and being a talking head, talking about the work that we do, this is the way that we can showcase the work that we do, showcase our artists, have people meet the artists that we brought into town, because they're the best advocates that we have.”
Shadowboxing
Jared Owens has 18 ½ years of prison under his belt, he said, 13 of which were spent in federal prison — the same one as Krimes.
Owens ran all of the art programs inside the prison. He said: “If you wanted to make art, you had to go through me and learn.” It was through art that Owens met Krimes and he said the two of them would talk to each other about their aspirations as artists and how they would continue their practices when they were let out.
“I’ve been home 10 years; my practice started 18 years ago, and it was on and off intermittently, and then I dedicated while I was inside federal prison,” Owens said. “And it’s just continuing, so everything you see right now — what [Krimes] is doing, what Craig is doing, what we’re all doing — is conceptually evolving, all with the same commonality, as far as subject matter.”
Owens’ work can be described as a vibrant kaleidoscope of evocative forms and configurations that encapsulate the tenuous existence of the creative when confined to a liminal physical space.
His pieces featured in the CA&A show in Aspen are part of his larger “Shadowboxing” series. For the works in this ongoing series, Owens imprints onto the surface of his paintings — via a linoleum cut that is repeatedly stamped — shadow figures from the Brookes slave ship diagram, placing them in a contemporary setting and incorporating subtle references to the current carceral state.
Owens said that through “Shadowboxing,” he’s exploring the conversation around the “plight of who the ancestors were, the remnants of those people,” and he’s practicing how to show, in a contemporary sense, that these issues still exist, “they’ve just morphed into something else,” he said.
Owens started on the series three years ago, but the imagery for the works originated while he was incarcerated and having this recurring thought of “what we look like from an aerial view inside the prison,” he said, expressing that he couldn’t get away from the idea of it looking like the deck of a slave ship.
Owens’ “Shadowboxing” works are made from linocuts and modified oil paints mixed with soil from the federal prison yard where he and Krimes were incarcerated. Like Krimes smuggling out bedsheets, Owens started sending home soil from the prison grounds, one jar at a time.
“His thing was bedsheets and my thing was soil, so there’s soil in all these — soil that I smuggled home when Jesse was sending his piece home,” Owens said. “I guess back then, we felt like we had to be breaking not only artistic laws, but federal laws also, like it was just in us… artistic criminality, which lends itself well to contemporary art, strangely enough.”
Over the past decade, Owens has utilized the soil as one of his art materials. He and Krimes have since exhibited together a handful of times, including in the major exhibition at MoMA PS1, “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration.”
The show at Simon Miccio marks Owens’ first exhibit in Aspen and first visit to Aspen.
“I just hope that anyone who comes to see this work sees the beauty in it,” Owens said. “You know, formerly incarcerated artists, we’re diamonds in the rough like, we were supposed to go away and never come home or we were supposed to just disappear, and here we are, right now, contributing to society, having something to say to the art world.”
Essence of innocence
Beverly Price said she paints with her camera. A Washington, D.C., native, Price uses her photography to give voice to Black communities and youth, in particular.
She started documenting a group of young Black boys in her home community in 2019, when a friend and brother of theirs, 11-year-old Karon Brown, was shot and killed.
Price revisited these boys — to see how they were coping, how they were pulling through the trauma, she said — and photographed them again in their now-teenage years in 2022, while completing her MFA in Photographic and Electronic Media at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
For her MFA thesis project, Price compiled her photographs of these boys from over the years into a series, titled “Royal Blue (The Essence of Innocence).” The installation follows them through their loss, grief, strength, triumph and navigation within their environment.
“It’s just built up to this series of me observing them from boyhood to manhood, and it highlights environmental injustice in our community,” Price said. “And just seeing the violence that was happening with the youth in our community and Washington, D.C., with it being the nation's capital … and I thought about how kids now are so normalized to violence and how we, as the adults today, are dealing with it.”
Price shared that when she was young, a friend of hers was shot and killed. She said the post-traumatic stress probably led her down the path that she later found herself on.
Price was only a senior in high school when sentenced to five years in prison. She returned home at the age of 23, and about 10 years after she was released, Price discovered her passion for photography — a visual tool through which she could explore “critical compassion,” she said.
This is noted in Price’s Royal Blue photos, which are all in black and white and taken on a playground in a low-income community in Washington, D.C. To Price, the environment is reflective of a prison yard, she said, pointing out the shapes and architectural design of the playground she’s captured in her photos.
“I mean, the design and how the spaces are built in these particular [communities] just remind me of when I was in a prison yard,” Price said. “And with these children, who want to be youthful, who want a space where they can be young again … but this environment doesn't allow them to be that when you really look at it.”
Four photos from Price’s Royal Blue series — which she said comprises a much larger body of work — are featured in the CA&A show at Simon Miccio Gallery. Price said she plans to continue this series and see how it progresses.
“It goes into this work, which I call critical compassion, where I’m showing these elements that kind of like pull you into different realities, different worlds outside of the worlds that we just think we know,” Price said. “It’s an effort to create artwork that is thought-provoking and that brings about change or conversations about the things that surround us.”
When it comes to artwork that has elements through which viewers are pulled outside of their own realities, Craig is an artist doing this and notably.
Having endured a childhood spent in foster care and the juvenile justice system, Craig remembers the red-and-white squares from the psychiatric evaluations that he was forced to do in his youth. And he remembers, as a Black man, the fear that came with any and every interaction he’s had with the police, even a traffic ticket.
One of Craig’s new works that he made for the Aspen exhibition showcases these strains and traumas of his youth, literally, with the incorporation of his and his cousin’s actual traffic tickets from the past. Craig pasted ripped copies of the tickets onto a canvas over and over again, he said, then inserted a red-leather material across one corner and painted white stripes over the piece, referring to the psychiatric tests.
A self-taught artist and ROR co-founder, Craig was in prison for over a decade after growing up in the foster care system. He is a reputable figure in the art scene today and creates art as a means to explore the experience of over-criminalized communities and reassert agency after a lifetime of institutional control.
His work tends to combine portraiture with deeply social and political themes, though for the Aspen show, Craig said he wanted to focus on more conceptual, abstract-style pieces.
Another one of the works, made from flame-resistant bibs, acrylic paint and other materials reflective of the prison experience, is a large piece that takes the shape of the panopticon — the architectural design purposed for prisons that allows a watchman to observe occupants without the occupants knowing whether or not they are being watched.
At the center of the piece is a small circle of light, which Craig said represents “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I'm basically highlighting how when we went through our prison experiences, it’s like going through hell, in so many ways, it's like you're going through hell on Earth,” Craig said. “And so that light at the end of the tunnel [represents] like how we had the vision to be here now, to be in Aspen having a show, talking to you — you know, us, as artists, and coming from what we was into to where we are now.”
Light at the end of the tunnel
When Manganni finally got out of the prison system, he followed through on the deal he’d made with life: “to pursue art, for better or for worse.”
Manganni said that up until that point, he’d been in and out of incarceration ever since his first arrest at 13 years old. He said his consecutive arrests and the incarceration throughout his life were either due to the displacement and poverty in his youth or the severe mental health issues that he battled, noting the utter lack of mental health care in the system.
For a while after getting out and pursuing his art, Manganni said he could not step into a traditional art space, like galleries and museums, without being triggered. He had a natural distrust for American institutions and was traumatized by overhead lighting — this was something “they weaponized” in solitary confinement, Manganni said.
That’s why all of Manganni’s works were outside public installations up until last year, when he met Krimes and Craig serendipitously at a social justice event. Manganni said that after listening to Krimes speak, he approached him and learned about the ROR Fellowship.
Accepted in 2022, Manganni’s ROR project, “End to End Burners,” is a floor-to-ceiling installation that takes the shape of a chandelier and consists of 1,500 handmade, individualized prison shivs. Manganni completed the massive piece in one year and one month, he said. It is the first indoor installation that he’s been able to create.
“Right of Return, Jesse Krimes and Russell Craig, receiving the fellowship — it’s all enabled me to come inside to this,” Manganni said, standing before his piece in the Simon Miccio Gallery space. “It completely changed my life and the trajectory of my career.
“They’ve provided a platform, and with my platform, as it grows, my platform will become a platform for someone else, and we just keep pulling people up,” he said. “It's allowing us a voice — like, I reference the shadow people and how we're shadowed out — this is bringing us into the light, which is my medium… Jesse and Russell literally brought me into the light."