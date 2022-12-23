A special one-night screening will take place on Tuesday at the Wheeler Opera House: the Aspen premiere of the independent feature film “Gringa.”
Co-directed and produced by longtime local EJ Foerster and his partner Marny Eng, “Gringa” is a drama-comedy that follows the story of a teenage girl who flees to Mexico to find her dad. Set in a small village on the central west coast of Mexico, the film is packed with soccer, surfing and second chances, as the father-daughter duo learn together how to play the game of life.
“The film really is wrapped around the fact that, you know, you have to participate in your own rescue when you want to get things done. You have to actually grab the bull by the horns,” Foerster said. “It's a very heartfelt film, it’s a very funny film — you go through the whole gamut — and first and foremost, it's entertaining.”
Eng added that “Gringa” resonates. It’s a universal story that has come across as relatable and authentic to audiences, she said, noting that of the three film festivals in which “Gringa” has been so far showcased, the movie has won two audience awards. They’re still waiting on the announcement from the Whistler Film Festival to see if the film garnered a third.
“Just getting the two audience awards — and in two places where we basically didn't know anyone there — it felt really nice,” Eng said, “after all this time, you know, to have it approved by people who are just sitting there watching the film.”
The film’s Aspen premiere on Tuesday serves, for the filmmakers, as a heartfelt community event and a homecoming. Both Eng and Foerster will be present for the screening and a subsequent Q&A discussion, which will be moderated by another Aspenite and well-known movie director: Michael (“Breck”) Eisner.
All proceeds from the premiere event will benefit the Jake Foerster-Jazz Aspen Snowmass Music Arts Fund, which was founded in 2013 to commemorate the life and music passions of EJ’s late son. The local nonprofit has since awarded numerous scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Roaring Fork Valley seeking to pursue their music dreams in college and beyond.
Foerster and Eng expressed how they’re thrilled to be sharing this latest film project with their hometown community. While “Gringa” marks the couple’s first complete movie to create and produce as an independent film, both directors have a rich history of accolades under their belts from their separate careers in the entertainment industry.
Eng is a Canadian stuntwoman who has appeared in well over 100 films since the early 1990s. She’s the first female president of a stunt organization and has been the stunt double for a handful of famous actresses. In fact, Eng was doubling for Lucy Liu in the 2000 film, “Shanghai Noon,” when on set, she met Foerster — who was working as the film’s second unit director.
Foerster has racked up numerous credits as a second unit director throughout the past 30 years. Locals will most likely recognize his direction of the high-action ski scenes in the 1993 “Aspen Extreme.” He’s since designed action sequences for films including “Godzilla,” “Snatched,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Vice,” among many other projects.
Before Hollywood, Foerster used to run the former Playhouse Theatre in Aspen and Octagon movie theater in Snowmass Village. He was also a ski instructor at Snowmass for years, alongside his dear friend, Patrick Hasburgh — the reputable writer and director of “Aspen Extreme” who more recently wrote the script for “Gringa.”
Hasburgh was an Aspenite for years until he and his wife moved to Mexico to raise their kids. Foerster said he and his friend have stayed in touch, teaming up once again — with the addition of Eng — to bring “Gringa” to the big screen.
“This story started to germinate with Patrick quite a ways back, and then I said, ‘Hey, listen Patrick, I really love this picture. We’ve got to do this,’” Foerster said. “So we developed it even further, and Marny and I took it on. And with the help of a lot of local people in town and a lot of people that we've known in the industry and throughout our careers, we were able to get it done.”
Foerster went on to express how a good movie starts with a really good script — one that the directors can believe in and the actors believe in, too, he said.
“Actors connect with the written word to actually bring those characters alive,” Foerster said. “And Patrick wrote this film in a very genuine way — very similar to what he did in ‘Aspen Extreme’ and what he’s done through many, many other films and novels. … I’m always surprised how good he can be.”
“Gringa” stars Steve Zahn and Jess Gabor as the protagonist father and daughter roles, and joining them as part of the main cast are actors Judy Greer, Roselyn Sanchez and Jorge A. Jimenez.
The actual filmmaking process — which the directors noted was completed in December 2019, just months before the onset of the pandemic — took place on site in Mexico. Foerster noted that about 95% of the film crew was Mexican, and he and Eng took a lot of input from these crew members, as well as the Mexican actors and others involved in the production, in order to accurately portray the reality of Mexico and its cultures in the film.
“That was really something that was very important to us in doing the research for the film: that the story we told, we told in the most honest and authentic way,” Eng said. “And that we would stay true to the cultures that are within the film — and that we weren't trying to speak for people who we had no understanding about how it really was for them.”
While the majority of the film is in English, there are many scenes and interactions in Spanish, and the filmmakers made a deliberate decision not to include subtitles in order to bring forth that authentic narrative, they said.
Foerster emphasized that from the sports, action and entertainment to the universal messaging in “Gringa,” it’s a story with which people can relate. Even the film’s music hits close to home, he said, with a score by Timothy Williams and a handful of original songs by local legend John Oates.
“We're just super proud of the project, the people behind it, the cast and the energy, fortitude, patience and everything it takes to get a film done independently — it's a real test of mettle,” Foerster said. “And I hope everyone in town can come get together and see it and kind of make this a community celebration over the holidays.”
The “Gringa” premiere, benefiting the Jake Foerster-JAS scholarship fund, will take place at the Wheeler Opera House on Tuesday at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.