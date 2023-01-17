Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspen absorbed much of what was dubbed the “urban exodus” — people flocking from their apartments in places like New York City to enjoy the mountain air and lifestyle. Now, on Jan. 28, Aspen will see a fundraising event fit for any New York social scene: Aspen Snow Ball.
That’s the goal of marketer-turned-filmmaker Thomas Pierce, who first put his talents toward philanthropy after he lost one of his closest friends — at 28 years old — to cancer. That loss launched Pierce into a new community.
“Through my marketing background, I was asked to help start a young professionals committee in New York for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation,” he recalled. “We recruited a few hundred members … We hosted different fundraisers and events to engage the younger community under 40. From that, it just kind of spiraled. I think once you’re working or functioning within the cancer space, it just kind of keeps opening up to you — and you know, the good and the bad. But it’s so rewarding to be able to make a difference and help fight cancer and help find a cure.”
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has, over the last 35 years, contributed roughly $39 million toward cancer research, and its annual Angel Ball is a star-studded gala that serves as a mainstay to both the organization’s fundraising efforts as well as plenty of socialites’ calendars.
But when COVID-19 shuttered such happenings, Pierce felt compelled to increase his efforts to help fill the void that was left in the coronavirus’ wake.
“With the pandemic, a lot of researchers lost their funding — their labs were closed, human trials were on hold. So there was a big deficit that was created, and some of their access to grants and other charity events are just not happening,” he said.
And so he had the idea for Snow Ball in Aspen. Pierce has been coming to Aspen for more than 10 years — he describes it as a home away from home — and personally saw the town’s ever-increasing influence as a national and international destination. He approached Scott Weber and Jonathon Boxer, of the Weber Boxer Group at Christie’s International Real Estate, about sponsoring the inaugural Aspen event.
“[They] were kind of the early-stage champions behind getting this all going. They were my first sponsor in; they really gave me the confidence to do it and do it together,” Pierce said.
The gala may be an Aspen play on a New York event, but Pierce has ensured it’s distinctly Aspen. Hosted at the St. Regis, Pierce has employed almost exclusively local vendors and intentionally chose Jan. 28 because of it being right after Gay Ski Week and during X Games.
“We’re trying to help the local economy where we can,” Pierce said. “We thought it was just a perfect time of year to bring everyone together so they can enjoy everything that Aspen has to offer.”
As for the entertainment, Diana Ross is headlining with her greatest hits in what Pierce called an “intimate concert” — though some surprise musical guests are also in the lineup.
Other guests of honor will include Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation founder Denise Rich and Aspen’s Laura Calabrese Kruger for her philanthropic work with Shining Stars.
“[I’m] really excited to kind of shed a light on that work. I think when you shed light on people who do good, more people step up. She’s truly inspiring,” Pierce said.
The gala is almost sold out, though a few tickets are still available at aspensnowball.com/tickets. And for those looking to enjoy a night out without the full price of the gala, after-party tickets are also still available. In total, 360 attendees are attending the gala, and another 75 will join for the after party, Pierce said.
“We’re on our way to break $2 million, so I’m really excited for that,” Pierce said on Dec. 28. “We’re on our way.”