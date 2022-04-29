When we create the space for women to come together and sit around the table, it becomes a wellspring of stories — “voices pouring forth,” says Renee Prince, executive artistic director of VOICES.
Prince works to create that space for women in the Roaring Fork Valley. Since starting the Women’s Voices Theater Project in 2019, she’s invited local women in the arts to come together, take a seat at the table and share their stories.
For the next two weekends, these stories will take the stage. Opening tonight at the Thunder River Theatre Co. in Carbondale, Women’s Voices presents a new multidisciplinary theater project entitled “WETLANDS.” Directed by Prince with assistance from performing artist Gabriela Alvarez Espinoza, “WETLANDS” weaves together a series of themes and threads pulled from the personal stories of seven local female artists.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at TRTC — as well as a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Wheeler Opera House on May 7 — this show is not like your typical theater, Prince said. There is no script nor predetermined characters. Rather, each performer brings their own art form and narrative to the stage, creating a colorful and compelling experience for the audience, the director said.
“What we find in this process is that everybody comes in with their own distinct idea,” Prince said. “And through rehearsals and being in this space together, connective threads organically develop, and we can pull on these recurring themes to create cohesive moments in the show — it’s the theatrical version of a quilt.”
The seven performing artists include MinTze Wu, Marcia Weese, Alexandra Jerkunica, Toddy Walters, Flor Paz Pastrana, Sandra Prado and Suzie Brady. All coming from different backgrounds and artistries, the diverse group of women have been collaborating for over the past six weeks to weave their narratives into “WETLANDS.”
“This way of making theater is a beautiful laboratory to create new forms on the stage,” Prince said. “We have classical violin, beautiful vocal music, ballet, puppetry, theater scene work, spoken word, projections — it’s a feast for the senses.”
Aligned with VOICES’ overall mission, Prince said she started the Women’s VOICES Theater Project three years ago in efforts to amplify often-silenced voices in the community through the arts. “WETLANDS” marks the program’s second major theater performance, due to the 2020 show being postponed.
This current cohort of women is a mix of newer artists to the project, as well as others who were initially on board two years ago, such as Violinist MinTze Wu.
Wu’s story is the opening act in “WETLANDS.” Through playing the violin and intersecting pre-recorded narration of her firsthand journal entries, Wu voices her experience of being put in an isolation ward with her two daughters when traveling to Taiwan in January. After all three testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, Wu said they were held in a “tiny, 10-by-10” room for 20 days.
“Our opening is a group of butterflies, coming, dancing, embodying the space of wetlands — and then they leave me and I’m in this steril place of the hospital,” Wu said when explaining how the show begins. “This process wasn’t scripted; we weren’t thinking, ‘Oh let’s have these beautiful butterflies and leave MinTze on stage alone after.’ You couldn’t have written a better script for that opening.”
Wu describes the whole process of working with this group of women artists to bring together their collection of stories and “organically shape” how they transition from one to another as “the highest form of performing art.”
“The beauty of performing arts is that they’re all an evolving process, even more so in the “WETLANDS” — seven individual stories evolving and when put together, there is such different chemistry,” Wu said. “I have to say, this space — what Renee is directing and holding for this project — it is the highest form of performing art.”
Prince said the overarching theme woven throughout all the stories in “WETLANDS” is empathy. The director recalls one of the group’s first meetings altogether, when performer Toddy Walters used the metaphor, “Women are the wetlands of the world because our empathy often acts as a filter or cleaning mechanism for hardship and pain.”
Prince mentions a few of the other recurring themes in the show, such as flights, feathers and birds and the color red, and she emphasized how these ideas were naturally connected during that rehearsal period — a period she describes as healing for the group of women.
“The world isn’t the same — we aren’t the same — and being able to process these experiences through this collaborative art form is nourishing for us. It’s been a holding space for women to come together and share their stories,” she said. “And when someone has the courage to take the stage and speak and share their story, it makes us all a little bit more brave.”
“WETLANDS” is not recommended for children younger than 13 years of age. Tickets are $30 and available through the VOICES website for the performances this weekend at TRTC. Tickets to attend the show on May 7 at the Wheeler can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.