Aspen Words announced on Monday its lineup for its 26th annual Winter Words program. Spanning genres and generations, the literary nonprofit presents five author talks scheduled to take place starting in January and running through March.
Winter Words tickets and season passes go on sale Dec. 1. Aspen Words is hosting a season kick-off party that day from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, where community members can purchase tickets, passes and books in person. The event is free and open to the public and in collaboration with the Red Brick Resident Artists exhibition opening.
This year, all five Winter Words events will be held in person and will be livestreamed for virtual access. Offering the two options for every author talk is a different hybrid model than the past few seasons — during which some or all of the events were solely virtual, Aspen Words Executive Director Adrienne Brodeur explained.
Brodeur said this season is set up to reach the most audience members locally and nationally. And when it comes to approaching the lineup of writers each year, she said the end goal is always to cultivate as varied and rich of a series as possible.
“It’s about understanding that different readers and audience members will want to engage with different writers and are excited about different writers,” Brodeur said. “It’s always a goal of ours, to expose the community to more types of writings and from more perspectives.”
There’s a real spread of storytellers on the roster this year — from the writers’ individual backgrounds to the subject matter of the works they’ll be discussing and the ways in which they master their literary crafts.
Patrick Radden Keefe kicks off the series on Jan. 9. An award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine, Keefe will be discussing his most recent book, “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks.” Published in June, the book is a collection of a dozen of Keefe’s New Yorker articles on true crime and casts a deeply human portrait of everyone from the con artist to the whistleblower and black-market merchant.
Having long been praised for his investigative journalism and mastery of narrative nonfiction, Keefe has “the magic of great writing married to fascinating subject matter,” Brodeur said.
Following Keefe on Jan. 23 is Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, a Boston-based psychiatrist, researcher and educator who specializes in the field of post-traumatic stress and treatment of PTSD. Dr. van der Kolk authored the 2014 nonfiction work, “The Body Keeps the Score” — which has been a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and is now available in 38 languages.
Brodeur explained that while “The Body Keeps the Score” is not a newer work, like the others in discussion throughout the series, Dr. van der Kolk’s book on trauma has maintained relevancy over the years, and especially resonates today. He will discuss the work and his studies around trauma with an Aspen audience.
On Feb. 15, Aspen Words will welcome poet, producer and Newbery Honor-winning author Kwame Alexander to share insight on his career and most recent young-adult novel, “The Door of No Return.”
Brodeur mentioned that she has long been trying to bring out an author who writes for young people to participate in the Winter Words series and said she’s thrilled to have signed on Alexander for this year. Unlike the other four talks, which will be held in Paepcke Auditorium, the event with Alexander is to commence at The Arts Campus at Willits, Brodeur added.
On March 7, literary fiction writer Imbolo Mbue will be discussing her second novel, “How Beautiful We Were,” about a fictional African village’s fight against an American oil company. Named by The New York Times as “One of the 10 Best Books of 2021,” this second book by Mbue follows the pace of her first book (“Behold the Dreamers”) when it comes to garnering praise.
Closing out the series on March 21 is Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks. Brooks will talk about her new historical fiction work, titled “Horse” — which is based on the true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred, Lexington.
Commenting on the entire season lineup, Brodeur noted the diversity of voices and a significance among the narratives coming to Aspen this season.
“Giving these luminary writers the space and platform to speak in Aspen is wonderful for them and for our community,” Brodeur said. “There is such a capacity to become an empathizer when we get out of the bubble of our own experience — reading stories, and engaging in conversations around them, is one of the best ways to do that.”
All five author talks will be followed by book signings. Winter Words’ individual in-person event tickets are $30 and $12 for the virtual option. An in-person season pass is $100 and a virtual-access season pass is $50. Tickets can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com starting on Dec. 1.
For more information, visit aspenwords.org.