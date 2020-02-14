Hello and welcome to our debut issue of Local Weekly, a lifestyle publication from the creative team at the Aspen Daily News. As the latest addition to our Local lifestyle brand—which now boasts our bi-annual glossy magazine and broadcast television show—our goal with these pages is to highlight and celebrate the best of local life: Arts and culture, outdoor recreation, around town happenings, dining & imbibing, and people. A weekly supplement to our twice-a-year Local Magazine (currently on-stands), Local Weekly is your source for the best things in life.
Whether Aspen is your everyday home or a once-a-year escape, we hope the characters and stories that fill these pages—penned by the people who know this valley best—will help inspire you to make the most of your time here.
Because the best things in life are local.
Erica Robbie
Editor-in-chief