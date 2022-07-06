Marianne Boesky Gallery and Carpenters Workshop Gallery have launched a collaborative pop-up exhibition summer series in Aspen. Following the opening reception last week, the joint show will run through Sept. 4 in a seasonal location at 601 E. Hyman Ave. on the second floor.
Titled “Material Alchemy,” the two-part exhibit will showcase a co-curated selection of works from each gallery’s respective program of artists. The exhibition cultivates artistic dialogues extending across the realms of art and design, including artists who explore ideas of materiality and process in their work, according to a news release.
“Material Alchemy Part I” is on view through July 23 and features a range of artists working in diverse mediums. Carpenters Workshop Gallery — which is internationally recognized for breaking the boundaries between art and design — presents an intricate sculptured bronze artwork, titled “Commode Skarabee,” by French-Swedish artist Ingrid Donat. Donat’s avant-garde work is complemented by a piece by Dutch furniture designer Maarten Baas called “Carapace Armchair,” which takes inspiration from prized tortoise shells.
Marianne Boesky Gallery includes new works from painter Jammie Holmes and visual artist Sarah Meyohas. Holmes’ “Just Like Your Father” continues his series of poignant scenes. Meyohas exhibits illusory photographic abstractions, including one titled “Speculations.”
“Material Alchemy: Part II,” running from July 31 through Sept. 4, explores the radical effect that the Italian Arte Povera movement had on art and design. Exhibiting artworks in this second series reject material hierarchies, demonstrate a formal honesty and generate a new hybrid natural-industrial language, the release says. Bridging a gap between the found and the made, exhibited artists use raw and unprocessed materials to find an immediate connection between viewer and object.
Marianne Boesky’s presentation will center around recent work by Pier Paolo Calzolari, who is recognized as one of the pioneering figures of the Arte Povera movement. Carpenters Workshop will highlight pieces by Vincenzo De Cotiis, including several new works from his “Interlude” collection, which features forms that combine recycled fiberglass and stromatolite, an ancient stone.
Carpenters Workshop opened its first space in London’s Chelsea area in 2006 in a former carpenter’s workshop. They now operate galleries in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles, in addition to presenting temporary exhibitions in cities around the world. Last summer, Carpenters Workshop opened its first seasonal pop-up space in Aspen in collaboration with the New York-based gallery Lehmann Maupin. Rotating exhibitions, events and special projects were featured.
Marianne Boesky Gallery was established in New York in 1996 and expanded its flagship location in 2016 to the adjacent space. The gallery launched its Aspen location in 2017 in a building on Spring Street and has since transitioned its presence in Aspen to organize collaborative pop-up exhibitions as the gallery develops a new permanent space.
Through the joint exhibition, both galleries will expand upon their shared commitment
to foster an ongoing engagement within Aspen’s vibrant art community, the release adds. The pop-up exhibition space is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Monday is by appointment only.
For more information on the two galleries and their collaborative show in Aspen, visit marianneboeskygallery.com or carpentersworkshopgallery.com.