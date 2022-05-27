Seeing Gary Clark Jr. sing and strum his electric guitar live is a memorable experience for any concertgoer. And seeing the eminent musician perform time after time, the experience only gets better — it becomes “mesmerizing,” said David Goldberg, co-owner and operator of Belly Up.
Having played seven times at Belly Up, Clark returns to the iconic Aspen venue this weekend for a two-night performance on Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday is currently sold out, tickets are still available for Sunday night’s performance — which starts at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.).
For Goldberg — who has seen Clark play many times, not only at Belly Up but at venues all over — bringing such a “prodigy performer” to the Belly Up stage is a special scenario, and the proprietor said he feels fortunate to have the artist play at his venue quite regularly.
“Everyone knows how good of a guitar player Gary is and how impressive of a musician he is,” Goldberg said. “The thing that always stands out to me, though, is every single time I see him, he continues to get better and better; he continues to elevate his own game.”
Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Clark was plucking guitar strings before he could get behind the wheel of a vehicle. The aspiring artist played small gigs in his teenage years until he met music promoter Clifford Antone — who founded the reputable Austin blues club, “Antone’s” — launching Clark into an arena of local music legends like Jimmie Vaughan.
He was soon performing on stages past Austin city limits — as well as beyond Austin City Limits Music Festival, which Clark’s headlined numerous times, starting as a teenager in 2002. He was selected by influential guitarist Eric Clapton to perform at the Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2010, and a year later, Clark’s Warner Bros. debut “Bright Lights” EP release garnered significant attention in Rolling Stone magazine. Longer albums swiftly followed, with “Blak and Blu” in 2012 and “The Story of Sonny Boy Slim” in 2015.
Clark took home his first Grammy Award in 2014, winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track “Please Come Home,” and received three more Grammys for his latest 2019 album, “This Land.” The musician is currently working on a new album.
As a prolific live performer whose music blends and breaks genre boundaries, Clark puts on a show that would benefit any music venue. And with its intimate room and top-quality sound system, Belly Up is designed for an artist like Clark to shine, Goldberg said.
“We pride ourselves on our sound and acoustics, on our equipment and what we have in place,” Goldberg said. “When you have someone as talented as Gary and as loud as Gary, it’s a match made in heaven — he really exaggerates our venue.”
Clark last performed at Belly Up in September 2021 for a Labor Day weekend show, playing at Snowmass Town Park the next night as part of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience music festival.
Compared to Labor Day and other holidays driving tourists to town — like Fourth of July, Presidents Day and New Year’s — Memorial Day weekend looks a little different amid Aspen’s final leg of an off-season hum, and this makes for an interesting atmosphere down in Belly Up, Goldberg explained, as it maintains a more lax, locals’ vibe.
“Memorial Day weekend is much more of a locals’ show, and you can’t just book any artist for this weekend, especially for a two-night show,” Goldberg said. “We’ve had Gary here enough to know that he has a very strong local fanbase. Clearly, he works for this weekend.”
Saturday’s show is sold out with the option to join a waitlist. Limited tickets are still available for Clark’s Sunday night performance and can be purchased at bellyupaspen.com. General admission tickets are $115 and reserved seating is $295 per person.