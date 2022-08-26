Aspen Historical Society’s tours of Red Butte Cemetery are always entertaining and educational but this year’s program took some extra steps of authenticity.
The tours will occur at dusk on Aug. 30 with stops at the graves of notable Aspenites where AHS staff and volunteers perform museum-theater style, first-person accounts of the historical figures. New “characters” have been added this year and, in a few cases, descendants of the characters will bring their ancestors to live.
Dean Stapleton will portray his dad, David Stapleton, a third-generation Aspenite and ski racing legend.
Dan Reeves will portray his grandfather, Rufus Reeves, a ranch manager in Owl Creek Valley who died from the Spanish Flu in 1920.
Several other characters from Aspen’s past will also be portrayed.
“Sometimes they are names that people don’t know off the top of their heads,” said Nina Gabianelli, vice president of education and programs for Aspen Historical Society.
Other characters that will be unearthed, so to speak, are:
• Mary Ella Stallard, a mining and quiet-era matriarch who was the longtime owner of the Wheeler/Stallard house, performed by AHS intern Ally Kummell;
• Hildur Anderson, a longtime beloved local school teacher and well-known accordionist, portrayed by AHS intern Catherine Rudnicki;
• David H. Waite, the founding owner of The Aspen Daily Times and the eighth governor of Colorado, performed by Mike Monroney;
• Ella Elijiah, a daughter of the family that ran and owned the Hotel Jerome for decades, performed by AHS staff member Suzie Brady;
• and Nick DeWolf, a renowned artist and influential community member, performed by Nick Wheatly.
The program is called Twilight in the Cemetery: Stories from Aspen’s Ancestors. The performers are in character at the gravesites of the people they are portraying. They attempt to stay in character when answering audience questions.
“(The Red Butte tour) is one of my favorite things we do,”Gabianelli said.
Red Butte Cemetery, she said, represents “real Aspen.” It is the burial grounds for many of the people in Aspen “who made it what it is.”
Red Butte was started in 1900, the last of Aspen’s three cemeteries behind the Ute Cemetery founded in 1880 and Aspen Grove Cemetery in 1890. Red Butte was used exclusively for burials between 1900 and 1950, Gabianelli said.
The cemetery tour is a one-time event each season. The tours on Tuesday will be held every 15 minutes between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each group will head out with a tour guide. The presenters will be stationed at the specific gravesite of the person they are portraying.
Tickets are $15 and advance registration is required at www.aspenhistory.org. Attendees can sign up for their preferred time. The tours take approximately one hour.