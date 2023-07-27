Snowmass Village’s largest outdoor culinary event, Heritage Fire, will return to Base Village on Saturday, showcasing more than 20 Colorado-based chefs who specialize in whole animal cookery.
The live-fire, open-air culinary experience invites attendees to enjoy a diverse array of heritage and heirloom foods, plus free-flowing beverages from wineries, breweries and craft distilleries.
Heritage Fire takes place on the Snowmass Base Village events lawn, where each participating chef and their team will be grilling heritage-breed animals and preparing globally inspired dishes en plein air. The afternoon tasting will feature everything from dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, goat, squab, rabbit, duck, fish and chicken to artisan cheeses, oysters and heirloom vegetables.
Heritage Fire was established in 2010 in Napa Valley as a premiere, live-fire nationwide tour that celebrates pasture diversity and local family farms. Touring 14 cities across the United States, the event shines a gastronomic spotlight on the people who are raising heritage-breed animals and sustainable produce in their region.
Produced by a21, a culinary event agency, Heritage Fire aims to educate consumers with sustainably sourced food from local farmers and purveyors, prepared by some of the region’s best chefs.
Brett Friedman, a21 founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement: “We are so excited to return to Snowmass this year.
“Our lineup of talented local chefs from around the state promises to deliver an unforgettable, live-fire culinary experience,” Friedman said. “This year’s celebration will feature returning favorites from previous years alongside new and unique participants, all offering creative bites and mouth-watering flavors.”
This year’s lineup of participants includes: Megan Thomas of Aspen Dreamery; Cody Rydin of Aspen Ski Co.’s Mountain Dining; Bill Sauer of Aurum; Will Nolan of Black Salt Hospitality; Robbie Reyes of Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant; Scott Hybbeneth of Carboy Winery; Ashley Jenkin of Charlee’s Comfort Kitchen; Mark Burrows of Cocoa Club by Pollinator Chocolate; Matt Kennedy of Foraged and Farmed Catering; Chris Teigland of Glo Noodle House; Troy Guard and Adam Vero of Guard and Grace; Johnny Curiel of La Molina; Michael Dunning of Mizuna; Erin Shepherd of Sugarland Farm and Provisions; Julio Gaspar of Teocalli Cocina; Oscar Padilla of The Gaucho Parrilla; Eddie Chimal of Venga Venga; and Jason DeBacker of The Edge Restaurant/Timberline.
A tradition of the event, Heritage Fire guests will get to vote for “Best Bite of the Day” after indulging in each dish to determine who will be crowned the Heritage Hero of this year’s cook-off.
In addition to live-fire culinary creations, food dishes will be paired this year with wines from partners, including Brave Cellars, Poggio Costa and San Simeon Wines, as well as brews from Fat Tire Ale.
Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend the Heritage Fire event, and tickets are all-inclusive of food and free-flowing beverages.
General admission tickets are $125, and VIP tickets, which include early access to the event, are $175. The entry time is 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 4:45 p.m. for GA. The tasting will conclude at 7 p.m.
Heritage Fire has partnered with the Southern Food & Beverage Museum — an educational and cultural nonprofit based in New Orleans that’s dedicated to the discovery, understanding and celebration of food, drink and its related culture and folklife in America and the world. A portion of Heritage Fire ticket sales this year will be donated in support of the museum.
Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in a prepared statement: “We are thrilled to welcome back this one-of-a-kind culinary experience dedicated to promoting the talents of local chefs and restaurateurs.
“Heritage Fire has become a favorite community event for locals and visitors alike,” Abello said. “There’s nothing better than enjoying delicious food and refreshing beverages among Snowmass’ beautiful scenery.”
Heritage Fire will take place on Saturday at Snowmass Base Village and is a rain or shine event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit heritagefiretour.com.