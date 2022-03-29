Paul and Ginny Soldner smile among their artistic creations. Paul, founder of the Anderson Center for the Arts in Snowmass Village, was a renowned ceramicist, and his wife Ginny was both a painter and poet who infused all of her works with her personal and philosophical worldviews. The home and studio they built by hand over four decades together was one of seven sites across the country accepted into the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios program Friday.