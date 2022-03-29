Stephanie Soldner was thrilled to learn from the National Trust for Historic Preservation on Friday that her home — hand built by her parents, Paul and Ginny Soldner, over the course of 40 summers together in Aspen — had been accepted into its Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios, or HAHS, program.
The property is one of seven sites to be added to the highly respected list that comprises 25 states across the country.
“It is prestigious — you are in the company of the innovators, the changemakers, the people who really affected American life. For us, that’s of course important,” Soldner said Monday.
Both her parents left their respective artistic marks on Aspen’s longstanding creative legacy in their own right, but also together, through the co-creation of the home that Stephanie Soldner will be opening up to the public through by-reservation tours this summer as the Soldner Center for the Arts and Innovation. Her newly founded nonprofit will open June 11 and will run through Sept. 30 before closing for the winter, she said.
“Paul set for himself very specific goals — he wanted to use as many local materials, as many natural materials as possible. Much of what this home is built out of is concrete, wood and glass. It’s very organic and I hope feels warm and welcoming to people,” Soldner said of her father and the home he created, adding that the property was among the first to utilize a solar power heating system.
“And we are hoping that when people do come, they’ll bring with them either a sketch pad, a journal, maybe a sack lunch … and after the tour — which takes about an hour to an hour and a half — we want people to slow down and take time to think about where they have been today but also where they personally would like to be in the future,” she continued. “Use their sketchpad, their journal, their sack lunch, to pause, to reflect, to find meaning for themselves and go out and do what they dream of doing.”
That was the spirit her parents cultivated throughout their lifetimes — one of curiosity and exploration. Paul Soldner founded the Anderson Ranch Art Center in Snowmass Village and is perhaps most known among ceramicists for the revolutionary new technique he innovated in the 1960s: American Raku. But his ingenuity didn’t stop there; he collected seven United States patents throughout his career and formed Soldner Pottery Equipment Inc. in order to manufacture and sell his designs. Major museums around the world today boast collections with Aspen Hall of Famer’s (he was inducted in 2006) artwork. He never stopped creating until his death in 2011.
“I think because Paul was so well known and so well loved … there’s always been this push to share this legacy, and that's what I’m doing, is sharing this legacy,” Stephanie Soldner said. “I have two children who are doing much in support of this and we will see what happens as we go forward, but we love this community. We need places where people can come and really explore ideas with each other and innovate — which is why it’s the Soldner Center for the Arts and Innovation.”
Her mother, Ginny Soldner, was herself an accomplished painter, using large abstract canvases as the vehicles of her personal and philosophical content. She called her artwork “Color Field” paintings, which were often up to 8 feet in height.
“Paul and Ginny were interested in the arts, the sciences, in music — they loved the music festival — philosophy, writing,” Stephanie said. “My mother was a poet as well as a painter. So we are hoping to really encourage the Aspen Idea, which feels like it is being either forgotten or … set aside.”
The Soldner Center for the Arts and Innovation (www.soldnercenter.com) in many ways serves as an invitation to the community to discover, or rediscover, the Aspen Idea that previous generations held so dear, Stephanie Soldner said. When asked which of the architectural features of her home were her personal favorites, she said choosing such a thing would be an impossible task and that the buildings — there are three main ones on the property and two “minor buildings” — are so personal that they require bespoke connection.
“You will have to come and see it,” she advised. “It’s like choosing your favorite child; it’s not possible. If and when you come, you will understand. There’s nothing quite like it; it could not even be built in Aspen, Colorado, now.”
Clearly the National Trust for Historic Preservation agrees with Soldner’s assessment of her family’s home.
“These sites preserve the complex stories of a wide array of artists, whose working methods, chosen media and personal narratives often included social activism and beautifully illustrate the sheer diversity of human expression through the universal language of art,” said HAHS Senior Program Manager Valerie Balint in a statement. “We are delighted to have them join this peer group of dynamic and innovative sites throughout the country.”