Choreographer Moses Pendleton thinks of himself as a visual artist. For more than four decades, Pendleton’s imagery has been crafted on stages worldwide through his acclaimed dance company, Momix.
Momix is now returning to Aspen for a special, one-night performance on Sept. 6. Presented by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, the visionary dance show will take place at the Aspen District Theatre at 8 p.m. Limited tickets are still available through the ASFB website.
Known internationally for its inventiveness, Momix is a Connecticut-based company of dancer-illusionists under Pendleton’s artistic direction and that of his associate director, Cynthia Quinn. Pendleton’s choreography focuses not only on the beauty of the human form but also the beauty of nature, creating surrealist imagery at their cross section.
“Momix brings out the connection between human and non-human,” Pendleton said. “It’s very imaginative; we don’t really have a story to tell other than to let people activate their own imaginations from watching.”
The choreographer explained how he incorporates a transformative use of props and costumes to “extend imagery beyond the human body,” he said. Lights, shadows, sounds and other special effects are also integrated into his choreographic process — not to mention the intense, acrobatic physicality required of the dancers to create the illusions and imagery seen on stage.
“I work with images more than stories. … The story is in the scoring, the music, lighting, movement and the imagery,” Pendleton said. “It’s visual art. We’ve been doing this for as far back as I can remember.”
In its 42nd year, Momix comprises around 20 company dancers. To close out the 2021-2022 season, the troupe is currently split, embarking on two separate tours — one in Europe for the latest Momix creation, “Alice,” and the other is a revived presentation of the company’s celebratory 40th-anniversary show, which is being performed in the United States and coming to Aspen next week.
Titled “Viva Momix,” the two-act performance is a compilation of company favorites taken from six different Momix shows and broken down into about 21 different short vignettes, Pendleton explained. The choreographer described the mixed production as “fast paced and whimsical.” He mentioned that while some of the pieces are more balletic or rooted in modern dance, others take on a different type of physical preciseness — such as the piece “Millennium Skiva,” which is performed entirely on skis.
“We’re a full-body company — each piece has its own criteria and demands,” Pendleton said. “It’s putting the aesthetic onto the athletic.”
Pendleton’s personal entry to athleticism was, in fact, skiing. Born and raised on his family’s dairy farm in northern Vermont, he would spend summers at the Timberline Lodge in Oregon for ski training. By the end of high school, Pendleton was the state champion in cross-country skiing and recruited by Dartmouth College to train in the hopes of becoming an Olympic skier.
Early on in his college journey, Pendleton underwent a detrimental leg injury which required surgery and put an end to his ski career. Soon after recovering, he took a dance class at Dartmouth and it opened new doors, leading him and his college peers to co-found Pilobolus in 1971, an acclaimed dance company which is still active today.
By the late 1970s, Pendleton had begun to work outside of Pilobolus. He performed in and served as a principal choreographer for the Paris Opera’s 1979 celebration of French composer Erik Satie. Pendleton also choreographed pieces for the Winter Olympics’ closing ceremonies at Lake Placid in 1980, and among those works was a solo titled “Momix” — the name under which Pendleton established his own dance company that same year.
A renowned name in the world of dance and beyond, Pendleton is a man of many interests and artistries. He’s also an award-winning photographer; his images have been exhibited across Italy, as well as in Aspen.
Having grown up surrounded by the outdoors and in nature, Pendleton said he always somehow connects his visual choreography to the natural world.
“Many of the pieces I construct visually first, like a sculptor or a painter putting together an image,” Pendleton said. “I usually use nature to nurture my thinking.”
Pendleton relates his nature-inspired thought process to that of many creators who reside in Aspen — a place to which the choreographer is no stranger. He’s had a strong relationship with ASFB for as long as Momix has existed, and while ASFB has presented his dance company several times, the upcoming “Viva Momix” performance marks Momix’s return to Aspen for the first time in nearly a decade.
“Sit back, and be intrigued imagining what [the performance] might be,” Pendleton said. “The point of Momix is, if you are engaged and walk out of the theater with a little less gravity in your step, it’s done its best.”
ASFB’s presentation of “Viva Momix” will take place on Sept. 6 at the Aspen District Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $36- $94 depending on seat selection and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.