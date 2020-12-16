A new leader. A new shop. New installations and a New Year, almost. There’s a lot happening at the Aspen Art Museum.
On Thursday, the museum will welcome visitors to experience “Winterfest: An Exhibition of Arts and Crafts,” an alpine-themed exhibition inspired by the German tradition, Jahresgaben. On Friday, AAM will present a solo exhibition of colorful works by painter Mary Weatherford, appropriately titled “Neon Paintings.”
“We have a couple of unusual and magical projects this winter,” Museum Director Nicola Lees, choosing her words carefully, said in a recent interview. Lees assumed her new post at the onset of the pandemic this spring, with a slew of fresh ideas for the Aspen institution despite initially being stuck in New York. Lees previously served as the director and curator of 80 Washington Square East Gallery (80WS), an exhibition space for contemporary art at New York University that also operates as an admission-free nonprofit, like AAM.
One of Lees’ first initiatives at the museum brings a piece of the city — and therefore the world — to Aspen. Artist Jonathan Berger completely reimagined the museum’s gift shop, to the point that referring to it as such feels wrong. Simply called The Store, Berger converted the space so that it functions as a market as well as an exhibition itself. Inspired by travels as well as his time in the East Village in the ’90s frequenting places like Little Rickie’s, The Store boasts an eclectic inventory of more than 350 objects — “some of which are incredibly strange,” Lees quipped.
Berger personally curated the entire shop, which showcases new, antique and dead-stock items from varying regions and time periods, including jewelry, textiles, toys, furniture, ephemera, fragrances, ceramics, glassware and household objects — as well as folk and contemporary art. Pieces in The Store, which opened to the public Dec. 1, range from free to $50,000.
Next door to the new store on the museum’s main level is Weatherford’s “Neon Paintings,” which will run Friday through May 2. The L.A.-based artist is known for her work incorporating neon lightning tubes within her abstract works. Weatherford’s Aspen exhibition will examine pivotal pieces from the last decade with a particular focus on her neon paintings, according to the museum.
And downstairs, in galleries four and five, the art museum will transform into a Winter Wonderland of sorts. “Winterfest” will consist of artworks displayed within an exhibition that is designed by German artist Veit Laurent Kurz and based on a wintery scene of mountains, a cabin and a lake. Kurz is known for creating a number of immersive installations that interpret traditional alpine cabin structures to house artist-curated exhibitions.
As with the German iteration of the concept, on which “Winterfest” is based, the majority of the works’ proceeds will go to the artists, Lees said, “as it’s really about supporting them during this time.” On display Thursday through Feb. 21, Winterfest will feature works by more than 20 artists: Kelly Akashi, Kerstin Brätsch, Beverly Buchanan, Richard Carter, Milano Chow, Beau Dick, Olivia Erlanger, Gina Fischli, Rochelle Goldberg, Jonas Lipps, Soshiro Matsubara, Malcolm Mooney, Brandon Ndife, Erin Jane Nelson, Precious Okoyomon, Silke Otto-Knapp, Giangiacomo Rossetti, Lin May Saeed, Cole Speck, Stefan Tcherepnin and Amelie von Wulffen.
Acknowledging the museum’s spacious building and airy rooftop while looking ahead to a winter season filled with unknowns, Lees pointed to another one of her objectives: “We’re actively trying to figure out how we can collaborate more with other nonprofits — like Jazz Aspen Snowmass and Aspen Music Festival and School — to really make this space a resource for the community.