The Intersect Aspen art fair is back in action, bringing together 31 galleries from 21 cities across the globe to the core of Aspen’s art scene. The art fair kicks off Sunday and will run through next Thursday at the Aspen Ice Garden.
Returning to town for its second in-person iteration, Intersect Aspen is featuring a handful of new galleries, more artist booth talks and increased programming in collaboration with cultural organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. The art fair will be open to attendees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with additional VIP and public events held at various locations around town throughout the week.
“The nice thing about the fair is that there’s really something for everyone,” said Becca Hoffman, managing director for Intersect Art and Design.
Intersect Art and Design was launched in April 2020 by brothers Tim and Dirk von Gal. The organization umbrellas three fairs, including Intersect Aspen, Intersect Palm Springs and Sculpture Objects Functional Art in Chicago.
Hoffman has been at the heart of cultivating the three Intersect fairs from the start. While she only had three months to prepare for last year’s inaugural Aspen fair, leading up to this summer’s edition has been an in-depth planning process — and “it’s all come together in a great way,” Hoffman said.
Intersect Aspen’s robust roster of exhibitors this year includes galleries coming in from places all over the world — from St. Louis, Missouri, to Zurich, Switzerland. Many of the exhibitors are bringing new works to be presented for the first time at Intersect Aspen, some of which were created specifically for the art fair, Hoffman explained.
“There’s new work to be discovered; there’s established names you’ll be able to see,” Hoffman said. “And in building from our relationship last year, I think this year we’re seeing a lot of great local programming and also opportunities to engage with artists who will be in town.”
Throughout the duration of the fair, there will be seven different artist booth talks, with at least one per day, taking place on-site at the Aspen Ice Garden. Presenting artists include Kelly Lynn Jones, Hiejin Yoo, Kysa Johnson, Suchitra Mattai and Jane Burke, Jessie Edelman, Marc Dennis and Alison Van Pelt. Each talk is held at the booth in which the presenting artist’s work is on display.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to actually delve into the work and get to know the artists — get to know the makers behind the work that they’re seeing on the walls,” Hoffman said.
Other on-site happenings open to all art fair ticket holders include a daily happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. with complimentary craft cocktails by Doña Vega Mezcal and Aspen Film’s ongoing short film screenings that will be on view in the Intersect Lounge throughout the fair.
The Roaring Fork Valley food truck, Gerb’s Grub, will be posted outside of the fair’s main entrance each day, and the Aspen-based Earth Force Climate Command will install an “Earth Pod” at the entrance of Intersect Aspen, as well.
Growing partnerships with valley-based organizations, local art galleries and individual Aspen residents was a high priority for Hoffman this year. In terms of public events, Intersect Aspen is collaborating with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the Red Brick Center for the Arts to host a Midsummer Cultural Celebration on Aug. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Brick Center.
Throughout the evening, there will be art activations and demos, live performances and cabaret, as well as food, drinks and mingling with local artists, nonprofit leaders and community members. The event is free and meant to be a celebration of the valley’s enriching arts and culture scene, Hoffman said.
Intersect Aspen is also promoting opening receptions and events taking place at the Aspen art galleries that are participating in the fair this year. Listed as part of the fair’s programming is Hexton Gallery’s opening event for the exhibition “Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Ephemeral Nature” on Monday night and Casterline|Goodman Gallery’s artist reception on Aug. 4 with Alison Van Pelt, who is giving one of the artist booth talks at the fair.
In renewing its partnerships with Aspen Film and Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Intersect Aspen is also helping to put on a special screening event at the ranch on Aug. 3. The event is part of the fair’s VIP program — the VIP bundle also includes access to the opening and closing receptions, private in-home collector tours, the “Buy What You Love? Why? How?” panel and more.
“Our interest at Intersect is connecting communities and making a lasting impression — and not just being there for the weekend, but really being a part of the cultural Aspen community,” Hoffman said. “We want to be a valuable addition to the cultural calendar in Aspen over the summer.”
The Intersect Aspen art fair runs Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Aspen Ice Garden. A single-day pass is $25, a multi-day pass is $50 and the all-access pass — which includes the opening brunch on Sunday and additional VIP programming — is $100. Tickets can be purchased at intersectaspen.com.