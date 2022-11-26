Belly Up welcomes back one of the original jamgrass groups in music history, Leftover Salmon. The progressive bluegrass band will take the stage on Sunday night and follow an opening act by Taylor Scott Band.
Having played at Belly Up multiple times in its three-decade run, Leftover Salmon returns to the Aspen venue ready to bring a good time, great sound and a high-energy performance, said founding band member Drew Emmitt — as performing for ski-town crowds was, after all, the reason for the band’s beginning.
When Emmitt reflects on how Leftover Salmon came to be, he said, “It started as a happy accident.”
It was New Year’s Eve 1989, and two Boulder-based bands that existed at the time — the Salmon Heads and Left Hand String Band — combined to play a gig at the Eldo in Crested Butte. Vince Herman of Salmon Heads chose the name Leftover Salmon on the drive up to the show, recalled Emmitt, who was then a member of the Left Hand String Band.
Emmitt and Herman had a history of friendship and playing music together and today remain the two original founding members of Leftover Salmon. Their third core band member for a while was banjoist Mark Vann, who passed away from cancer in 2002.
While Emmitt’s Left Hand String Band was pure bluegrass, Herman’s Salmon Heads was more of a cajun-jug band. And when the two groups united forces for that New Year’s Eve gig, a new sound was born — as was Leftover Salmon.
“We combined the two repertoires and never really thought it would amount much to anything,” Emmitt said. “The more we played, the more we got popular.”
Starting out, the band’s motivation was to play ski-town gigs, Emmitt explained. To do so, he said they incorporated drums and electric instruments into their traditional bluegrass music style. Between working jobs, the Leftover Salmon band members would spend their weekends driving to mountain towns, playing ski areas in the wintertime and bluegrass festivals in the summer.
In the early ’90s, the band bought a school bus and started touring beyond state lines. At the time, there was no solidified jamband scene and certainly no trace of the jamgrass genre — the guys of Leftover Salmon took a leap, jumping out there with a hit-the-road mentality.
“There wasn’t anyone else doing jamgrass,” Emmitt said. “And so it was a challenge at first to convince promoters and club owners to book the band.”
But Leftover Salmon continued to push their sound in a new direction, performing around the country and “starving to death for a while until things worked out,” Emmitt said. He noted that as far as the jam scene went in the ’90s, while rock bands like Phish and Widespread Panic were picking up traction and the Grateful Dead was still a main player, the modern-day jam band hadn’t taken off.
“There’s a culture now which didn’t exist when we started doing this,” Emmitt said. “It wasn’t something we had planned that would be anything, and now there’s this huge jamband scene that sprung out of it — we’re happy to have been some of the pioneers.”
Over the years, Leftover Salmon has seen changeover among its band members, and the current line up has been together longer than any other in the group’s history, Emmitt said, stating that he thinks it’s the best-assembled group the band has ever had.
Founding members Emmitt — a multi-instrumentalist on vocals, mandolin and electric guitar — and Herman, on vocals and guitar, are accompanied today by bassist Greg Garrison, drummer Alwyn Robinson and banjoist Andy Thorn. The group’s newest addition, Jay Starling, joined this year on keyboard.
From the early days to now, the Colorado-bred band has become pivotal in creating a new music climate. And in its third decade, Leftover Salmon continues to climb. The band’s latest album, titled “Brand New Good Old Days,” was released in 2021. Leftover Salmon now looks toward the release of a new record in May 2023 — which Emmitt said is composed of cover tunes stemming mostly from bluegrass tradition.
The group has also maintained its festival circuit and hit-the-road mentality over the years. While Leftover Salmon has hit “every corner of the country,” Emmitt said, the band will play its first-ever European show this coming summer in Denmark.
Emmitt expressed that he tributes Leftover Salmon’s longevity to the fans and the music group’s ability to continue reaching new people.
“Without the people who keep coming to see us and appreciate our music, we wouldn’t be doing this,” Emmitt said. “But it’s also just the fun we have playing music together. … It’s a wonderful culture that’s been created by the Salmon scene.”
Sunday’s show at Belly Up starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Reserved seating is sold out but general admission tickets, priced at $62 per person, are still available to purchase at bellyupaspen.com.