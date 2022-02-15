Jazz Aspen Snowmass has announced the initial line-up of both artists and venues for the JAS Experience, set for June 23-26 in downtown Aspen.
The Experience will consist of multiple staggered shows daily, taking place at 10 different venues, allowing attendees the opportunity to stroll around town and enjoy a full night of diverse music genres and settings, a Monday news release says.
Unlike in 2021, when ticketbuyers were assigned a set schedule, this year’s format will mirror the inaugural 2019 event, allowing attendees to pick and choose the shows they would like to attend at any given time during the night.
Passes for the event go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., including the choice of a two-day weekend pass (June 24-25), or a daily pass that will allow access into all participating venues on either June 24 or June 25. A weekend VIP pass is also available and will include three nights of dinner and private performances at the Aspen Art Museum (June 23-25), the release states.
In addition to the Aspen Art Museum, JAS plans to utilize space at the Belly Up, Wheeler Opera House, Limelight Hotel, W Hotel’s 39 Degrees, Sterling Club, Here House and Hotel Jerome’s Felix Coffee and Bad Harriet.
“At this time JAS is requiring all attendees of the June Experience to show proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of arrival,” the release says. JAS also will be enforcing the policies in place at each specific venue, which means a negative test result may not allow access to all sites, including the Belly Up which is currently requiring full vaccination.
“These conditions are subject to change based on CDC and Pitkin County Health guidelines at the time of the event,” the release adds,
Confirmed artists for Friday, June 24, include: multi-instrumentalist producer and composer Kamasi Washington; Latin jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez with his eight-piece band; trailblazing trumpeter, singer and songwriter Bria Skonberg; four-time Grammy-nominated husband and wife duo The Baylor Project; the funk & soul-jazz concoctions of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio; trombonist/vocalist Natalie Cressman and Brazilian guitarist Ian Faquini performing a vast spectrum of music in three different languages; blues “wunderkind” guitarist-vocalist Jontavious Willis; Chicago hip-hop/jazz/ reggae/soul group the LowDown Brass Band; and multilingual vocal and guitar duo from NYC and Argentina Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich.
Saturday, June 25 artists include: five-time Grammy-winning blues guitarist/vocalist Keb’ Mo’, 10-time Grammy winners and the most awarded a cappella group of all-time, Take 6; world-renowned seven-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride, pianist Benny Green and percussionist Jeff Hamilton with their “Remembering Ray Brown” tribute; and Memphis-based soul/blues band Southern Avenue. Performing again on Saturday are Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Natalie Cressman and Ian Faquini, Jontavious Willis, LowDown Brass Band and Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich.
The Experience will close on Sunday, June 26, with a Gospel Brunch taking place on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum featuring Niki Haris and Wycliffe Gordon. Information on brunch tickets will be released at a later date. The full daily schedule can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.
General Admission Passes will be available for purchase Thursday at jazzaspensnowmass.org. The two-day pass will be offered at $199 plus service fees and single-day Friday or Saturday passes at $125 each plus service fees.
Donor/VIP passes are available now at jasstore.org or 970-920-4996. In addition to the nightly dinners VIPs will have the option to request reserved seating at one to two venues per night at select venues.
For more information, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org or call 970-920-4996.