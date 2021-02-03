Jim Horowitz is looking ahead to better days.
The founder and president of Jazz Aspen Snowmass — which announced Monday a new virtual artist series that will launch next week — hopes to pull off another successful and live JAS Café series this summer.
And as major music industry players moved massive festivals like Bonnaroo and BottleRock from spring to the fall, Horowitz feels a sense of cautious optimism that JAS will be able to execute its much-loved Labor Day Experience this year.
“If they’re feeling reasonably optimistic, I think we can feel reasonably optimistic,” Horowitz said via phone Tuesday, noting that said festivals also cater to four to eight times the number of attendees than JAS Labor Day.
“We believe that this summer is going to be better,” he said. “Maybe even a lot better.”
Although too soon to divulge specifics of this summer’s series, Horowitz said, “the long and short of it is, yes, we are planning to do shows; we have a whole series of dates scheduled at the [Aspen Art Museum] rooftop.”
Upon acknowledging in 2020 that neither its June Experience nor its Labor Day festival would occur as planned, JAS rescheduled both lineups to this year’s shows. The Labor Day lineup as of now includes the legendary Stevie Nicks, country star Eric Church, rock group Kings of Leon and singer-songwriter Maren Morris.
Until then, JAS is expanding upon its popular “Listen Up!” conversation series, which the organization launched in 2016 as a pre-show interview with the performer, Horowitz said. In the era of COVID-19, of course, the series moved to online last year, and returns Tuesday with an added happy hour component.
The series will kick off Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Canadian jazz trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, followed by drummer Dave Watts of The Motet on Feb. 16. Jazz and R&B vocalist Jose James will be featured on March 9 — at 3 p.m. (not 6 p.m.), due to the artist’s schedule. The series will showcase vocalist Veronica Swift and pianist Emmet Cohen on April 6 and Tel Aviv-born clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen on April 13.
Horowitz described the talent as “some of the finest young artists to grace our café and June stages in recent years.”
He continued: “Collectively regarded as emerging top-tier talent likely to enjoy long and durable careers in music, they all combine world-class performance skills as either instrumentalists and/or vocalists, sophisticated stage personalities and an ability to deeply connect to their audience.”
Beginning at 6 p.m. (with the exception of James at 3 p.m.), Horowitz or longtime KAJX jazz DJ Scott Harper will conduct the interviews, which can be viewed live on JAS’ Facebook and YouTube pages.
Following the conversation, those who would like to engage with the artist personally can purchase a ticket to the happy hour, which is limited to 12 screens. A happy hour ticket is fully tax deductible and available for $50 at jasstore.org. More information on the artists and the series can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.
During an impossibly difficult time for arts nonprofits, Horowitz said, “It’s a way for us to raise a couple of dollars and for people to be able to interact and be live with the artists.”
As for what’s next? “Fingers crossed.”