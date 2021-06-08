Jazz Aspen Snowmass has announced the final lineup for its flagship season-closing Labor Day Experience, held annually at Snowmass Town Park.
Two multi-Grammy winning artists — Sheryl Crow and Gary Clark Jr. — have been added to the list of previously announced artists. Clark Jr., a Texas blues/rock guitarist and vocalist, will open the weekend on Friday, Sept. 3, in a double-bill with multi-platinum selling rock band Kings of Leon, according to a Tuesday statement from JAS.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, Crow will share the bill with country star Eric Church, who recently released a new triple album, “Heart & Soul.”
JAS also has added Larkin Poe, consisting of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, to the Saturday lineup. The multi-instrumentalist sisters create their own brand of roots rock and roll, according to their marketing materials.
The weekend will close on Sunday, Sept. 5, with previously announced acts Maren Morris, considered one of the leading voices in country music today, performing prior to Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks. Symphonic soul British artist Yola will open the day.
“After the challenges of the last year, especially in the absence of live music, we are so grateful to be looking forward to the summer of 2021 with more optimism than we thought possible, even this last spring,” JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz said in a prepared statement.
“We are ready to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of our 1991 launch and emerge from the shadows and musical silence with our many friends. It should be truly memorable.”
Three-day passes are available now for $359.95 plus fees. Passes can be purchased at axs.com/jasaspen. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date based on availability. For patron/VIP pass information, visit jasstore.org or call 970-920-4996. For ticket and lodging packages, call 800-Snowmass.
The JAS statement noted these are the only outlets for purchasing tickets directly from the organization, and “strongly discouraged” prospective patrons to purchase tickets from outside sources.