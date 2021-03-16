Jazz Aspen Snowmass is throwing a house party — albeit in a screen-heavy, pandemic-friendly format — on Saturday as a belated 30th birthday celebration.
Yes, JAS’ “House Party” will be virtual; however, it was uniquely designed to be interactive and compelling, the organization’s president and CEO Jim Horowitz said Monday. While JAS hosted its share of house parties in the 2000’s, Horowitz recalled fondly, the online iteration is a first of its kind.
Slated for a 6 p.m. start, JAS’ House Party will stream live on Saturday from four rooms at the Aspen Street Lodge, each of which will offer various experiences. In conjunction with the live action — which will include virtual cooking demos, wine tastings, lessons in mixology and more — the House Party will interweave musical performances from a number of JAS favorites. With the priority being high quality, well-produced musical content over livestream, the performances will be pre-recorded.
“The idea was to take the Zoom format — which obviously we’re all a little bit over, but this is the new world that we’ve been living in — and to make the virtual event model a little different with a lot more moving pieces and a lot more variety,” Horowitz said. “It’s really meant to be a lot of different pieces and fun and interactive.”
JAS favorites currently billed as part of the program are singer Dianne Reeves, bassist Christian McBride, the sextet Take 6, singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, pianist Monty Alexander and the Delvon LaMarr Organ Trio. A number of these artists are expected to play at JAS shows this summer, Horowitz said. “Cautiously optimistic” about the live summer season, he is currently working on the organization’s summer lineup and expects to share more details next month.
JAS Academy as well as local students also are on the agenda for Saturday.
Outside of the musical component, JAS’ House Party will welcome viewers into four separate rooms: the living room and main stage, the game room and den, the kitchen and the bar area and the wine cellar.
In the kitchen, acclaimed Denver-based chef Biju Thomas’ cooking demo will include appetizers, while pastry chef Stephanie Maratia of Sweets by Stephanie will explore the art of dessert-making. In the wine cellar, a sommelier from DAOU Family Estates will lead a tasting of the vineyard’s three most exclusive wines; at the bar, Woody Creek Distillers will curate a mixology experience.
Comedian Adam Cayton-Holland will emcee the evening from the living room. The American funnyman was named one of Esquire magazine’s “25 Comics to Watch” and “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety.
The House Party will close out with a dance party in which attendees are invited to show off their moves via their screens to a curated mix of JAS favorites. Attendees will vote on the best dancers, with the winner scoring two VIP tickets to the JAS Labor Day Experience.
A few ticket options are available for the event, including a VIP package that offers home delivery of the prepped ingredients for the food demos, a cocktail kit and two aprons. A basic House Party ticket is $50 and includes access to the event with the option to purchase the add-ons. All proceeds from the evening will benefit JAS music education programming. More information and tickets can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.
Horowitz credited Andrea Beard, a longtime JAS employee and senior vice president, for dreaming up the virtual concept. Jazz Aspen Snowmass turned 30 in 2020, though of course previously planned celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic.
Alas, “we can’t just be dark,” Horowitz said. “That’s not how we roll, even if things are hard, we always have figured out something.”
Generally speaking, he added: “Even if it rains, we’re going to figure something out.”