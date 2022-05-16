The 14th annual Aspen Fringe Festival returns to the Wheeler Opera House for a JuneFest like no other. This year’s two-night program, June 10-11, will feature a range of multidisciplinary performances — all creatively tied to the raw art and mind of one particular playwright.
Curated by AFF Founder and Artistic Director David Ledingham, JuneFest 2022 brings works by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens to the stage in a way never seen before.
“It is so exciting to have Simon Stephens out here this year,” Ledingham said. “He’s our first Tony Award-winning playwright in-residence at the festival — it’s a milestone to have that occur.”
The two-part festival is split into Friday’s showcase of Stephens’ acclaimed play “Heisenberg” and Saturday’s “Performance Salon” — which spotlights pieces of the renowned playwright’s craft through new lenses and different forms of art. Both evenings of JuneFest performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.
To kick off the program on June 10, legendary local actors Nikki Boxer and Mike Monroney will star in AFF’s iteration of “Heisenberg.” The two-character play — which originally opened on Broadway in 2016 starring Mary Louise Parker and Dennis Arndt — is set amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station when a middle-aged American woman (Georgie) spots a much older man (Alex) and kisses his neck. The eccentric encounter then thrusts the two strangers on an unpredictable ride.
Written with deep characterization and emotional moments matched in comedy and tension, Stephens takes the audience through the uncertainty of human connection.
Ledingham said he’s excited for Boxer and Monroney to “go to work” on this interesting play, mentioning that the talented actors will be performing “Heisenberg” again late-July for multiple shows taking place at Thunder River Theatre Co.
“We’re thrilled to be doing a collaboration with TRTC, and we hope this co-production ends up being something that we do every year,” Ledingham said.
AFF’s debut performance of “Heisenberg” at the Wheeler will be followed by a post-show talk back with Stephens himself, allowing the audience to hear from and engage with the famed storyteller.
Ledingham explained how Stephens was scheduled for Fringe Festival two years ago, but the pandemic shut down these plans. He added how over the past couple of years, like many performing arts organizations, AFF had to adopt new storytelling techniques to keep its artistry in motion.
By blending film, dance, music and other expressions into its already established theater festivals, AFF’s innovations were met with much success. As the pandemic period slows, these multidisciplinary elements now stick among Fringe productions.
The second evening of JuneFest is where these different artistries take stage. Excerpts from Stephens’ original works and writings will be reimagined through short theatrical scenes, monologues, live song, film and dance performances by local actors and guest stars.
Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott is featured in Stephens’ short film “Sea Wall,” and Tony Award nominee Beth Malone will be performing a live musical selection from “Cornelia Street.”
Other acts include a film by Graham Northrop featuring former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dancer Seia Rassenti Watson. The choreographic piece is based off of a text written by Stephens, who will be speaking his narrative live to accompany the film.
“When you get the chance to hear a poet speak their own text, there’s nothing quite like it,” Ledingham said.
The idea behind calling the second evening a “Performance Salon” sparked out of conversations between Stephens and Ledingham. After having read a range of the playwright’s writings — poetry, songs, plays, texts — the artistic director describes having an epiphany around the 1800s French salon concept.
“That struck a chord with me, where we take a deep dive into this award-winning playwright and the scope and eclectic offerings he has. The range of what he’s written is amazing,” Ledingham said. “You get into the mind of what this playwright is — I love the opportunity to get into the mind of an artist.”
As a poet and playwright who blends form and genre, Stephens is widely regarded as a striking voice in the contemporary theater landscape — from his experimentation on-stage to teaching his craft in classrooms and theater companies, such as the Young Writers’ Program at the Royal Court Theatre in London.
Ledingham mentioned that one of the short scenes in Saturday’s Performance Salon, called “Punk Rock,” will cast young Roaring Fork Valley actors, and those selected youth members will have the opportunity to engage in a workshop session with Stephens’ when he arrives in Aspen prior to the festival weekend.
This year’s JuneFest is a result of the pandemic’s impact on the performing arts, Fringe Festival evolving to incorporate more artistic mediums and Ledingham’s desire to take a deep dive into a single storyteller’s mind.
“It’s right up our alley — our stuff is about the words, the performances, the actors and the ideas that are being discussed on the stage,” Ledingham said. “I mean, you don’t get to see stuff like this in Aspen except what we’re doing at the Fringe.”
AFF’s JuneFest program will take place at the Wheeler Opera House June 10-11. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights. The two-day pass — which includes “Heisenberg” on Friday and Saturday’s Performance Salon — is $70 and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com. Pass prices will increase on June 1, and single-day tickets will be released on May 19.