The Los Angeles disco duo, Neil Frances, is coming to perform at Belly Up on Wednesday, and the funky music group hopes Aspen is ready to dance.
Comprising Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry, the duo has nailed down its brand of blending beat-driven, pop-infused dance grooves with a sense of fluidity and rawness that attracts listeners of all kinds.
Coined a “must-see live act,” Neil Frances has performed on stages and at festivals worldwide — including, in just the last year, Austin City Limits, Portola, Life Is Beautiful, Firefly and many more.
Employing a variety of set lineups and song iterations, the group is a multifaceted performer. Whether playing in a traditional format — with a bassist and drummer joining Gilfry on vocals and guitar, and Feller, on the keys while also DJing and doing live Compact Disc Jockey sampling — or taking the stage as just the two of them, Neil Frances knows how to get a crowd going. And the duo is no stranger to Aspen audiences.
Neil Frances has performed at Belly Up twice before, including for a show this past winter season. The pair also made an appearance at The Snow Lodge, whipping out a somewhat spontaneous DJ set for one of the venue’s courtyard concerts.
Returning to Belly Up on Wednesday night, Gilfry and Feller will take the stage as just the two of them and bring a set that Gilfry described as “a live, hardware-based electronic show.”
“The last two times we've been at Belly Up, it's been a raucous fun party, and we're just gonna try to do that again,” Gilfry said. “But this set’s going to be quite a bit different from the last two times. … We just have different ways of playing our own songs and we also have different, fun moments that are kind of like club remixes of our own stuff that we're doing live.”
Since forming Neil Frances back in 2016, Gilfry and Feller have made lots of music together, and their journey as a music duo has looked quite different from what they intended to do in the beginning.
A California native, Gilfry grew up in a musically inclined household and has been a singer and guitarist in multiple bands prior to the Neil Frances project. Feller, on the other hand, is originally from Sydney, Australia, where he began his music career as a self-taught DJ and eventually a producer in the electronic-dance world.
Coming from different sides of the musical spectrum, the two were connected by a mutual friend and booking agent of theirs back in 2016 when they both happened to relocate to the Los Angeles area in pursuit of new projects and inspiration.
Gilfry and Feller started their collaboration with the intention of writing music for other artists, before quickly discovering a preference for the original versions of their demos. It wouldn’t be long before others in the industry started to take notice of Gilfry and Feller’s creative interplay, too, encouraging buzz around the Neil Frances duo — and even to the point of bootleg radio playing their early demos.
“That’s kind of been the story of this project, like little things like that have just kept pushing us from behind to keep going,” Feller said. “We had that radio moment, and then we released our first song and that slowly but surely started doing well, and then we got offered our first live show and Marc and I were like, well, we better figure something out here.”
In the years since, Neil Frances has consistently put out singles, as well as remixes of their own songs and those of other artists.
Their 2018 debut EP, “Took A While,” put the duo on the map in a way that propelled them to tour slots with acts like Jungle, SG Lewis and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The group’s first full-length album titled “There is no Neil Frances,” dropped last year, and they already have plans to release a sophomore album this fall.
A few new songs to be included on the upcoming album — such as “Head Straight” and “Let’s Break It Down,” both featuring guest hip-hop singer St. Panther — were released earlier this month. Other featured guests on their newer tracks include PawPaw Rod and dreamcastmoe.
“We put out singles for the longest time, just consistently, and there wasn't an overarching strategy really behind that, but over the course of the last six or seven years we've done a lot of music together,” Feller said. “That's what's exciting about where we've ended up now, where we've kept growing into, like, ‘What else can we do with our sound? Who else can we bring in so that we can do different things and keep it interesting for ourselves?’ And that's been a really cool ride for us.”
For Feller, one thing he said he knew from the start of his collaboration with Gilfry was that this would be a project greater than himself. He said coming from the more individualistic work of making music solo in a studio, he was yearning to be in a collaborative setting with musicians, like Gilfry, who have the instrumental and vocal skills with which to create more expansive tracks.
“Coming into this project, for me personally, I wanted to do something more than what I could just do myself,” Feller said. “I was writing predominantly dance music my whole career before this band, and it's very solo in a way — you're always in a studio by yourself kind of making stuff without necessarily the idea of collaborating — and I got a little burnt out on that idea, and my thought was, if I can work with people who can bring more to a song, then in theory, the music's only going to be better.”
Gilfry said that while a lot of producers and electronically inclined musicians tend to make their tracks in the studio and then go out and DJ those tracks for audiences, not many are bringing to the stage the equipment that they used to create their music and actually performing with that hardware — which is what Neil Frances tries to do to the best of their ability, he said.
“We’ve been looking up to other bands and acts that have been doing it really well for years — you know, like LCD Soundsystem and Soulwax — and I guess we're emulating that a bit,” Gilfry said. “We're definitely doing it our own way, and there's not a ton of people doing it these days. I feel like it's rare that you come across a hardware electronic set.”
When it comes to the duo’s current performance track, Neil Frances remains in the fast lane. A number of shows are lined up throughout the summer, including opening for Big Wild at Red Rocks on Thursday, the night immediately following the Aspen show.
From there, they’ll head to the California coast for a couple festivals before performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago. After the anticipated album release this fall, Neil Frances will embark on a full headlining tour across the United States and Canada.
But for now, the music duo just hopes Aspen audience members will walk out of their Belly Up show on Wednesday night thinking, “Whoa, that was different,” said Gilfry, and feeling “tired from dancing,” added Feller.
The show will start at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m.; the supporting act had not been announced as of press time. For information on ticket prices for general admission and reserved areas, visit bellyupaspen.com.