Carbondale Creative District and KDNK Public Radio invite artists, organizations and community members from Aspen to Glenwood Springs to “Light the Night with Love” this coming Valentine’s Day weekend.
Returning for its second year, “Light the Night with Love” is an illuminated, evening “HeART Walk” along the Rio Grande Trail through downtown Carbondale. With farolito lanterns lighting up the path and art installations, performances and other beaming surprises along the way, the interactive event brings people of all ages together to share and experience the valley’s outer and inner light.
Co-produced by Carbondale Arts and KDNK, this year’s event will take place on Friday and Saturday nights and feature over 25 local artists and performers, including fire dancers, aerialists, stilt walkers, poets, musicians and more.
“It’s just great to have this collective energy,” said Amy Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts. “And I feel like KDNK and Carbondale Arts are two organizations that have just been such a strong part of Carbondale for so long, especially in the areas of bringing people together and communication and creativity.”
Founder and lead organizer of “Light the Night with Love,” Barbara Frota, said she wants the event to be “as lit up of an experience as possible,” encouraging people to dress up and wear lights.
Participants will also be provided with “3D love lenses” for their journey — which are glasses that create the illusion of luminescent hearts encircling every point of light, Frota said.
Frota originally pitched the idea for “Light the Night” to Kimberly in 2019 and revisited the concept with a “new and improved” outlook amid the pandemic. While the initial inspiration came from her experiences on “heart tours” at Burning Man Festival and the illuminated walks hosted by the Botanical Gardens in Denver, Frota explained that the idea grew into a deeper celebration of the human spirit.
“When I pitched the idea to Amy again, it was more so, let’s create an event that has a lot of different ways people can get involved,” Frota said. “Whether it’s people who live along the bike path decorating their homes with lights, or people buying paper lanterns and writing uplifting messages on them, or artists and performers creating illuminated art to showcase what they’re passionate about.”
Frota mentioned how her vision included nonprofit organizations, and she expressed pride in seeing greater participation and support from local artists and nonprofits this year compared to last. Frota also pointed out that more schools are involved this year, as well as members of the elder community.
Students from the Waldorf School and Ross Montessori have decorated many of the farolito lanterns that will align the Rio Grande Trail. These paper lanterns are weighted to the ground with internal candles, Frota said, and have served as a long-time tradition in neighborhoods and churches in New Mexico.
“You set them out and create these illuminated pathways,” Frota said. “So that felt like a really fun way to create continuity between the art installations, and then the idea of having people decorate them was just in the spirit of getting people involved in whatever capacity.”
The senior living center Sopris Lodge collaborated with a professional local artist by the name of “GEMArt” to create an intricate art installation made out of oversized dreamcatchers — one of the many interactive experiences to be featured on the “Light the Night” walk this weekend.
“This is really about sharing whatever it is that lights you up, and if we do that, we inspire everyone else to do the same,” Frota said. “It reminds people of their inherent light — your power to dig deep within and anchor yourself when times get tough.”
Executive Director of KDNK Greg Albrecht said the “Light the Night” event is a beautiful example of the “power of collaboration.”
“The event itself leverages the collaborative effort of our community valley-wide,” Albrecht said. “And the icing on the cake is that this year, we’re putting the ARTway to yet another super cool community use with this event.”
Starting on 4th Street, participants will venture on the ARTway to True Nature’s Peace Garden and end up at the Carbondale Clay Center, where KDNK will provide a fire, ramen and hot chocolate and open karaoke for anyone to sing.
This location for the walk is a change from last year, adds Kimberly, in order to integrate downtown Carbondale and the Creative District into the event.
“I think the major thing that we’re excited about this year is putting on karaoke at the finish of the ‘HeART Walk’,” said Anderson Cole, operations coordinator for KDNK. “We’ll have a really great gathering place where everyone can kind of decompress from all the great art they’ve seen, feed off that artistic energy and then put that into song with karaoke.”
KDNK also brought back the “Love Line” this year, which has been open for a few weeks now and invites people to leave pre-recorded messages and love notes that will be played on the radio this week, as well as during the actual event. The Love Line number is 970-510-3250.
“It’s really just been a free flowing thing where anyone can call in and leave their name and what lights their heart with love — it can be any sort of message,” Cole said.
Kimberly discussed one particular new project incorporated into the “Light the Night” programming called Love Notes. Orchestrated by two studio coordinators at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Esther Nooner and Zakriya Rabani, the project invites all community members to write notes of support and encouragement to LGBTQ-plus youth in the valley.
There will be various drop off boxes in locations from Glenwood to Aspen for people to leave their letters, explains Kimberly, and the artists have created a big, illuminated installation for people to write notes during the nights of the event.
Frota said she hopes “Light the Night” will be an annual tradition, stating how the event represents the survival and spirit of the Roaring Fork Valley community.
“I think it’s an event that is meant to reignite the human spirit and also to show just how powerful we are when we tap into our own power, and then allow that to bring us into connection and collaboration with one another,” Frota said. “I mean, we really can get through anything together.”
“Light the Night with Love” will take place on Friday and Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Following the event both nights, ticket holders will be able to enjoy special deals at various restaurants and bars in downtown Carbondale. Early bird ticket pricing is available until the end of the day today, and tickets can be purchased at shopcarbondalearts.com or at the entry of the event both nights.