With a lifespan of over 50 years and counting, the legendary rock band Little Feat is well-rehearsed and ready to share its multigenerational collection of tunes with an Aspen audience.
Little Feat’s show at Belly Up scheduled for July 30 is part of the group’s “Waiting For Columbus” 45th anniversary tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Following the Aspen stop, the band will continue on its six-month tour across the nation, hitting the road through December.
Bill Payne has been the keyboardist and a vocalist for Little Feat since it was founded in 1969. He said the band is always traveling — “always doing things.”
“With music, it should be that way,” Payne said. “You wanna ride the wave as long as you can.”
As the last-standing, original band member of Little Feat, Payne has been riding the wave for some time.
To put it in perspective, the acclaimed musician started playing the piano at the age of 5. In a narrative on his website, Payne wrote that his introduction to the instrument began with sitting on his mother’s knee while she taught him to play the song “Vaya Con Dios” on an old upright piano in the basement of his childhood home.
Today, at 73 years old, Payne is considered by many to be one of the finest American rock pianists. His commitment to carrying on Little Feat’s legacy is also considered noteworthy.
“The musical excursion that I’ve been privy to, it’s a dream, and Little Feat is at the center of that,” he said. “Anything I can do that will keep Little Feat afloat, I’m all for.”
The band was co-founded in 1969 by Payne and Lowell George, who was the lead singer of Little Feat until the group disbanded shortly before George passed away from a heart attack in 1979. Little Feat has undergone a few disbanding stages and lots of changeover among band members since its founding. At one point, Payne took a break from the band and became part of The Doobie Brothers.
Through all the periods of disbanding, changeover and reformation, Little Feat continues to reach a global fanbase of music lovers across generations. Payne attributes Little Feat’s longevity to the band’s expansive musical vocabulary. The band has fused many different styles and musical genres into what’s become the crew’s own distinctive sound, including California rock, funk and folk, New Orleans jazz and Southern swamp rock.
“I’ve always said, Little Feat is a band that you’d have to be in 10 different bands to play the breadth of music that we play,” Payne said. “We’ve had a lot of meaningful shows and a lot of wonderful fans.”
Last year was a tough one for many in the music industry, Payne explained, with canceled tours, dormant stages and live performance still in limbo amid the pandemic. For Little Feat, the industry’s quiet hum was a moment of rebirth.
The current Little Feat family includes Payne as the iconic keyboardist, Sam Clayton on percussion and vocals, guitarist Fred Tackett, bassist Kenny Gradney and the two newest members, Scott Sharrard on guitar and Tony Leone on drums.
“When we put this band back together during the pandemic and started playing music with each other in the same room, there was just this joy that hit all of us,” Payne said. “The joy that hit us then has only grown, and that’s what we’re bringing to the Belly Up — you can really feel it.”
Payne said he’s performed at Belly Up many times throughout his historic music career. He recalls playing at the Aspen venue with former iterations of Little Feat, as well as alongside other musicians, including Jimmy Buffett.
“I remember, you walk down the stairs to get into the little place … it’s a very intimate place to play,” Payne said. “I’m looking forward to this gig.”
Little Feat’s show at Belly Up is currently sold out with the option to join a waitlist. General admission tickets are $90 and reserved seating is $320 per person. To join the waitlist, visit bellyupaspen.com.