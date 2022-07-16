A storyteller and a mic — it’s so human, to stand up in front of an audience and share a personal story that has or continues to shape the self.
Alya Howe, founder of Writ Large, has been cultivating these human experiences in the Roaring Fork Valley community for a decade. Under her Performing Arts Umbrella nonprofit organization, Howe established Writ Large — which she said is a phrase for something larger than life — as a live storytelling event series that empowers individuals to share their stories with the community in a vulnerable, revealing and purely human manner.
“It’s very human, it’s not Hallmark, the storytellers really feel what they’re saying and we, as the audience, really hear and feel what they’re saying,” Howe said. “And being listened to and witnessed by an audience is a community building and heart opening experience — the community bonds together.”
Howe’s next Writ Large live storytelling event will commence Sunday at The Collective in Snowmass Base Village from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Hosted by Howe, the evening showcase brings six storytellers to the stage, including Errol Doebler, Sarah Sanders, Courtney Sanders, Gabriela E. Mejia, Hamilton Pevec and Julie Gillepsie. All participants are members of the Roaring Fork Valley community, and the theme of this Writ Large iteration is “Collective Perspectives” — a nod to the name of the venue and an evening that will feature different peoples’ perspectives on a story in their lives, Howe explained.
“People are hungry to hear stories,” Howe said. “It’s a lens into an intimate moment in someone’s life — a lens into a moment in someone’s life that is important for them to mine and dive into.”
Prior to the event, Howe spends eight weeks working one-on-one with these storytellers, mining their narratives and diving deep into the many layers of their personal moments from the past that they’ll be expressing live on the stage.
And through this eight-week rehearsal process, as Howe coaches the storytellers, she also instigates moments of self-discovery for the individuals exploring their truths.
“The more the storyteller gives to the process, the more they discover about themselves,” Howe said.
In working individually with the six community members taking the stage on Sunday, Howe said that while some of the participants expanded their work pretty quickly into the deep-dive process, others’ stories involve experiences in their lives that aren’t quite resolved yet.
And by workshopping and discussing their personal narratives from every possible angle, other resolutions arise.
“It’s always leaps and bounds in terms of, ‘I’m never going to get this,’ or ‘my story sucks,’ to ‘Wow, this is meaningful to me, this is exactly how I felt about that situation,’” Howe said when reflecting on her private coaching experience. “It’s about telling the story from a different perspective — that’s what I was feeling then, what is my perspective on it now? — all of these experiences can be our teachers.”
Loosely based on The Moth — a nonprofit organization based out of New York that cultivates different forms of live storytelling in venues throughout the country — Howe started Writ Large about 10 years ago and said she has since put on around 50 live storytelling events in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Howe’s Writ Large series originated in the parlor room of the former Justice Snow’s, which is now Aspen Public House. Howe explained how the proprietors of Justice Snow’s wanted to utilize their restaurant’s intimate parlor space as a venue to cultivate and grow community via the arts.
Among poetry readings and salons, Writ Large was one of those programs, and right from the get go, Howe’s evenings of live storytelling packed the parlor with crowds, every single time.
While intimate rooms better suit the intimate experience of live storytelling, Howe said she has conducted Writ Large events everywhere from the Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale to The Arts Campus At Willits to the Wheeler Opera House.
A Writ Large event can come together in a couple of ways, Howe said, stating that she is oftentimes hired by an organization to work with a group of storytellers participating in and provided by that organization.
Howe has been hired by many local organizations over the years to work with groups on exploring their stories and expressing those narratives live at a venue. Recent endeavors include an event at The Collective with participants from Lead with Love and her last Writ Large event was held in November at TACAW with storytellers involved in the El Jebel-based nonprofit English In Action.
Alternatively, if not brought in by a company, Howe will find storytellers for a Writ Large experience by putting out an open call to the community. Sunday’s event at The Collective came together by way of this open-call tactic, Howe said, mentioning the next Writ Large showcase will also be held at The Collective with a new crew of storytellers at the end of September.
“This group of storytellers is diverse — different ages, backgrounds and cultures,” the proprietor said. “And their stories are diverse — they’re funny, touching, educational — it will be an inspirational evening.”
The evening of shared stories will run 6-7:30 p.m. at The Collective in Snowmass. The event is free and open to the public and with limited seating, reservations are highly recommended. RSVP to info@thecollectivesnowmass.com.