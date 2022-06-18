Local Chef Emily Oyer serves a sample of her summer squash soup in the Grand Tasting Pavilion at the first tasting event Friday morning. Stationed in the west tent, Oyer represents her recent culinary enterprise Elevated Eats, which is a private catering company offering curated cuisine — and at times, cannabis-infused cuisine. Oyer will be serving her soup during the first tastings and focaccia in the afternoons throughout the rest of the Food & Wine Classic weekend.