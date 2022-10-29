Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018.
On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.
Local Coffee and Here House share the building space at 614 E. Cooper Ave., and the dual-concept establishment is a family owned business, which was spearheaded and is still primarily operated by the mother-daughter duo Candice Olson and Michaela Carpenter.
Olson said that over the course of its five-year run, Local Coffee has been closed for less than five days and the wear-and-tear on staff, machines and all other operations through the years of not closing has been “pretty substantial.”
She mentioned that most other locally owned businesses in Aspen have taken their offseason closure time coming off a record-busy summer, during which the coffee shop saw “nearly 1,000 people a day coming through its doors.” It’s time to give their space and staff a rest, Olson said.
“Everybody needs time to breathe, and I want town to realize we’re just taking a breath,” she said. “We probably should have taken a lot of breaths before now, but we finally are realizing it’s really important to take some time off and let everyone refresh, and then come back in a more bespoke way that we’re very excited about.”
Following its six-week hibernation period, Local Coffee will reopen in mid-December with a smaller team and shorter hours — 7 a.m. to noon throughout the winter season — with a focus on its original “locals first” philosophy, Olson said. She explained how their desire to downsize comes from a well-intentioned place of better serving the community.
“Michaela and I realized looking back at Local that the happiest times were when it was a bit smaller and focused on serving locals first,” Olson said. “It got so popular that, in a way, it’s taken some of the magic out of it and we’re hoping to come back as more of that real small-town, neighborhood coffee shop.”
Carpenter emphasized how their decision to temporarily close and refocus the local business back to its original roots is timely in terms of the influx of commercialized endeavors in town, which include a handful of coffee-shop chains entering the market.
“We’re really wanting to get back to the core mission of creating a crafted experience for the people who are living in and contributing to Aspen,” Carpenter said, “which will honestly, in the larger conversation of Aspen, allow us to survive and sustain the changes that are happening in town.”
Carpenter and Olson have spent months of navel-gazing over Local Coffee’s future. The owners even contemplated a permanent closure of their coffee shop and eatery back in May and decided against it following responses from the community.
Olson said she feels happy and confident with the decision to temporarily close Local and re-conceptualize its philosophy.
“It’s a very positive transformation, moving deeper into the community and trying to get rid of the more-is-better mentality,” she said.
Throughout the duration of Local Coffee’s six-week closure, Olson and Carpenter said they encourage customers to support other local businesses when it comes to filling their coffee needs. The owners specifically mentioned the Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Café, Bear Den and Jour de Fête as three locally operated establishments to support.
The coffeehouse closing should not affect its adjacent Here House space, Olson said. The private club will remain open to members during the Local Coffee hiatus. In place of its food-and-beverage service from Local Coffee staff, Here House will temporarily offer takeout options for members from a couple of local restaurants in town, until mid-November — the supposed timing of when Here House when bring on a permanent private chef, Olson said.
In the coffee shop’s downtime, while Olson and Carpenter focus their efforts on returning Local to its small-scale roots, the two women are working to take Here House in the opposite direction. From creating new membership opportunities, to adding a whole new set of community-based programming, events and social gatherings in its space, the social club is looking to undergo a transformative shift toward growth this winter.
Olson and Carpenter said they plan to reveal their plans for the clubhouse in the following weeks. For now, the local proprietors hope the Aspen community will support the moment of reset.