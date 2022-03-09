Skye Gallery is being forced out of its current space on the corner of East Cooper Avenue and South Hunter Street in downtown Aspen. The official departure date for the locally owned art gallery is April 15.
Owner and founder Skye Weinglass is determined to find another location in Aspen for her gallery, fighting to preserve the authentic and creative spirit her local business brings to the community — a spirit that is shamelessly slipping away from this town, she said.
“I feel like I’m one of the last locals with a business that’s still staying here, and I care about the heart of Aspen and the funkiness and the soul,” Weinglass said. “There’s such an incredible local community here. That’s why I opened a space.”
Born and raised in Aspen, Weinglass is a female artist passionate about maintaining the creative culture that once characterized her home community. Her father Leonard “Boogie” Weinglass owned and operated the beloved Boogie’s retail and diner space for almost 30 years. After Boogie sold the building in 2015 — a difficult decision for the longtime local business owner, his daughter said, as he was undergoing severe health issues at the time — Weinglass would have a legacy to continue in cultivating a fun, accessible community space in the heart of Aspen.
The first iteration of Skye Gallery was a pop-up in 2016, where Weinglass showcased some of her own artwork. In 2017, the artist and a group of local creatives curated a month-long multimedia gallery and retail concept in the Boogie’s building, serving as the final temporary tenant in her father’s former space before it was remodeled by Thor Equities Group, the New York-based developer who originally bought and still owns the building. The international art gallery, Eden Fine Art, currently resides in the space on a 15-year, long-term lease.
Juxtaposed to the colorful pop art of Eden on the corner of Cooper, Skye Gallery is a space that Weinglass brought to life in 2018, with emerging artists, specifically women, at the center of her vision. Signing an initial one-year lease, the local gallerist quickly cultivated a community hub around all of the artists and exhibitions she brought to the downtown location.
“My whole idea is giving emerging artists who deserve a platform visible space in downtown Aspen because downtown Aspen has such an amazing, international tourist community that can actually see and engage with the artists and help the artists grow,” Weinglass said. “And also, I wanted to create a place where everyone could come hang out — a community space that’s accessible to everyone.”
From yoga and meditation classes to intimate concerts, dance performances, jewelry workshops and more, the all-female-run gallery has brought lively programming and public events to its corner spot in the heart of downtown Aspen.
Garfield & Hecht, the real estate law firm run by Aspen attorneys Ronald Garfield and Andrew Hecht, purchased the historic La Fave Block building where Skye Gallery currently resides about 14 years ago. Weinglass said she has never been in direct contact with her landlord, Andrew Hecht, and has only communicated with Hecht’s agent during her four years of occupying the space.
Following her initial lease, Weinglass has been on a six-month signing basis for the space, enduring three years of ongoing, ambivalent conversations with her landlord’s agent regarding the extension of her lease, she said.
“They kept saying, ‘We need to find someone else for the space and you have to be done with your lease,’ and then,I don’t know if they didn’t find anyone or if something happened but every time, they let me extend my lease,” Weinglass said. “Literally my last lease ended Sept. 1 and they told me Aug. 30, ‘OK, you can extend your lease for another six months’ — which is an issue for an art gallery because then I’m scrambling to book out artists in time.”
While Weinglass has been kept on her toes with recurring threats of getting booted from the building, this time around, her removal is reality. But the gallerist’s frustration does not necessarily stem from the skyrocketed rental rates; rather, it’s the presumed intention behind her forced leave.
Weinglass said she currently pays $25,000 a month for the space — a number that nearly doubled her previous $14,000 monthly price this past December due to the high-demand commercial real estate market in town, she said.
Despite the stark increase in rent, Weinglass expressed her gratitude for the landlord’s rates over the years and said she understands that COVID-19 has caused a surge in prices throughout the entire town.
The influx of people moving to Aspen during the pandemic has contributed to overall rental rates — both commercial and residential — resulting in the majority of landlords “jacking up their prices,” Weinglass notes, and the repercussions on locally owned businesses cannot be solely the fault of landlords.
“It’s hard to just blame the landlords because they’re just trying to get top dollar,” Weinglass said. “And I don’t know if the city could get more involved and have some type of rent control or if the landlords could be less greedy and more open-minded, but something has to be done within the city or else we will lose our local funky spirit.”
The increased rental rates brings a battle of its own for local business owners. Yet, even when willing to pay the price, it seems it’s “not conducive for any local business to survive,” Weinglass observed.
When Hecht’s agent threatened to triple her rent to $36,000 a month, Weinglass tried to negotiate at first, but eventually she planned to agree to the high price in order to keep her business on 535 E. Cooper Ave. alive.
When the tripling rent discussions started in spring 2020, the agent made quite a few comments that stuck with Weinglass, who recalls a phone conversation where he brought up her family’s finances in regards to payment options, dubbing the gallery a “mom and pop store” and a “passion project,” she alleged.
The agent later left a voicemail apology for crossing the line, Weinglass explained. Hecht’s office did not return multiple calls seeking comment.
“My dad has never paid my rent, first of all, and it was so demeaning as a woman in business,” Weinglass said. “I’m grateful that they kept giving me the space over the years, but it’s also become evident that I was a filler until they could find an international brand.”
The international chain clothing brand John Elliott has already signed a lease for the space and will take over the location in the fall, according to Weinglass. The apparel company allegedly signed for $27,000 a month, only $2,000 more than Weinglass currently pays, she said, stating she’s received the information on this number from multiple brokers in town.
“I’ve voiced many times that I wanted to keep the space and that I would pay to do so, and the guy who works for my landlord specifically said to me, ‘We want an international name brand. We don’t want a local business,’” Weinglass recited.
When she questioned the reasoning behind this, the agent explained that an international name brand will increase the value of the building when it’s eventually sold.
Yesterday, a few construction workers came by the gallery to take measurements for the pending redesign of John Elliott, said Weinglass, and one of them mentioned plans to “cover up the historical brick” of the La Fave Block building — which was built in 1888 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Right now, all the outside chain businesses are getting the right-of-way — like, local businesses don’t even have a chance, and I know a lot of creatives in the valley that would do more if they could afford the rent,” Weinglass said. “I’ve heard from so many tourists, second homeowners and people who have come to Aspen their whole lives that the soul of Aspen is being squashed with all the locals getting kicked out.”
This past year may be setting records for the number of locally owned businesses closing or getting booted from their longtime locations in Aspen — from restaurants like Piñons, Jimmy’s and L’Hostaria to art galleries like Harvey Preston, Fat City Gallery and now Skye (though each under differing circumstances). And if not taken over by a chain company, the spaces sit empty.
This period of consecutive shut-downs has been the most alarming in Weinglass’ lifetime as an Aspenite.
She recalls other times when the loss of local spots felt dire, mentioning the closures of Little Annie’s and the Gonzo Museum in the Benton building — both spaces on East Hyman that were owned, reconceptualized and sold by Hecht and his son Nikos through their Aspen Core Ventures company.
Weinglass brings up the more-recent Red Onion dispute and the “Compound” closing April 16, which includes Su Casa, Aspen Billiards, Cigar Bar and Eric’s Bar.
“This has always been happening in Aspen, you know, all locals of Aspen have forever been saying ‘it’s getting so high-end,’ but the past year, it just feels like … quadrupled,” she said. “And I just don't know a way that this town's gonna keep its funky heart and soul if we keep getting kicked out — all our local hangout spots are closing.”
As the gallerist sees more and more local establishments leaving, she is determined to stay. With artists and exhibitions already lined up for the summer, Weinglass has been on an urgent search to find a new space in Aspen.
“I hope the future of Aspen stays funky and soulful — that’s what I’m trying to do with my gallery: support the locals, support the community and bring in amazing artists that deserve the Aspen limelight to be seen,” she said. “I want to stay here, and I’m definitely going to try and keep the gallery alive.”