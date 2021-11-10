Four Aspen traffic lights now under local control
Thanks to an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Aspen and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), four Main Street traffic signals are now under local control.
Over the past few years, the city has partnered with CDOT to assume operations and maintenance responsibilities for traffic signals at the intersections of Galena, Mill, Monarch and Aspen streets. Under the agreement, CDOT is still financially responsible for funding the installation of battery backups at three intersections and an initial signal re-timing study. Aspen Street already possesses a battery backup.
“Our community and council asked that the City’s traffic signals place more focus on the pedestrian friendliness of our downtown core,” said Carly McGowan, city of Aspen engineering project manager. “CDOT does a great job at looking at a regional picture of vehicular movement and meeting standard intersection requirements, but we can now implement a local signal timing plan that embraces Aspen’s ideals.
In taking over the operational responsibilities of these traffic signals, the city is able to respond to the community’s various traffic needs locally with daily oversight. Having control of these traffic signals also allows city staff to refine the timing plan over time to meet immediate needs and future ones.
Theatre Aspen School presents ‘Urinetown’
Winner of three Tony Awards, “Urinetown” is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility and musical theater itself.
In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. A hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
Dates: Thursday, Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
Where: Aspen District Theatre.
Price: $20/adults, $15/students.
Link to purchase tickets: theatreaspen.secure.force.com/ticket/#/
All audience members ages 12+ must show proof of vaccination or of negative COVID test within 48 hours before the performance (will be checked at the door, a photo/screenshot/scan on a phone is fine). All audience members must wear a mask.