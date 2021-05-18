Aspen’s retail sales up 90.2% in March
Aspen business activity picked up considerably in March compared with the same month last year, although that was to be expected given the springtime loosening of COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that the tourism season was abruptly cut short due to the onset of the pandemic in the middle of March 2020.
According to the city’s monthly consumption report released Monday, retail and other types of sales accounted for $105.4 million in March, a 90.2% increase compared with March 2020.
“In line with business community sentiment, March’s taxable sales reflected significant restoration of economic activity for the period,” a memorandum to the city council from Anthony Lewin, senior tax auditor for the city, reads. “As COVID cases declined and restrictions loosened, total taxable sales rose in all industries, with some categories increasing over 200% relative to the start of the COVID pandemic one year prior.”
Lewin’s references to taxable categories that had more than a 200% increase relate to the following: sports equipment/clothing, $12.4 million in sales for a 266.6% increase; fashion clothing, $11.2 million, a 298.4% increase; and jewelry/gallery, $4.1 million, a 296.3% increase.
In other prominent categories, accommodations (lodging) accounted for $29.1 million in sales, representing a 94.1% increase; restaurants and bars took in $9.9 million, a 31.5% increase; and construction activity garnered $9.9 million, a 52.3% increase.
Liquor sales totaled $1.4 million, a 49.3% increase, while marijuana sales were recorded at $1.3 million, a 41.3% increase.
The consumption tax report suggests that overall sales in the first three months of 2021 were on par with the first three months of 2020.
“Deviating from the typical monthly assessment and instead focusing on the year-to-date sales figures through [the first quarter] in aggregate, taxable sales are now on par with sales through the first three months of 2020,” the memo states. “Recalling that January and February 2020 were very strong months before the pandemic began, this is positive news as the first two months of 2021 were still muted.”
The report notes that while sales are pacing even with the first quarter of 2020 in total, the city’s two largest industries — accommodations and restaurants – continue to lag behind — and are being offset by the recoveries experienced in other categories.
While the city’s lodging tax collections were up 87.4% in March compared to the same month last year, the memo notes that the specific collection is not yet back to 2019 levels.
“…These numbers reflect how the accommodations industry has been affected by the pandemic. With increased summer reservations on the books for many operators, there is a positive outlook coming from multiple members in this sector, and the city is hopeful for improved collections as the year continues,” the report adds.
Snowmass Free Concert Series to return June 10 to Aug. 26
Snowmass Tourism has announced the return of the Snowmass Free Concert Series. The shows will be held outdoors at Fanny Hill every Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. from June 10 through Aug. 26.
“We are thrilled to announce that we will indeed have Snowmass’ famed concert series on Fanny Hill this summer,” Rose Abello, Snowmass Tourism’s tourism director, said in a news release. “We have had to make some health and safety adjustments, and we will continue to shift and adjust to comply with any new regulations. Thursdays in Snowmass are all about great music, great fun and great community.”
Guests can enjoy bands familiar to Snowmass audiences in the past, including Hazel Miller, Musketeer Gripweed, the Bono Brothers Band and new acts like Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands and Miss Mojo. Bands will play every Thursday evening, but a bonus concert is set for Sunday, July 4, as part of the Fourth of July Community Celebration.
In accordance with health and safety protocols, the venue will look slightly different from years past, with new dedicated walkways and sections, the release states. Masks are not required in the outdoor venue, but they are required on buses, shuttles and all indoor spaces, including bathrooms and restaurants.
“The great part about the Fanny Hill venue,” Abello said, “is that for people who are more risk averse or COVID-19 cautious, there is plenty of space up the hill to spread out, while still having great views and great sound. And while a mask will not be required outdoors, it is still prudent to be prepared with one, as they will be needed on transit and in some indoor settings.”
The release asks those who attend the summer concerts to be respectful of their neighbors and to socially distance whenever possible.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, order to-go or support local Snowmass businesses before or after the concert, as no food vendors will be in the concert venue this summer. Sealed nonalcoholic beverages are allowed. No open containers or personal alcohol of any kind is permitted. There will be four cash bars within the venue for guests to enjoy.
Other changes include no Kid Zone, no dance floor and no dogs permitted.
Rules and regulations may change suddenly, the release adds.
For a full list of bands and all concert details, visit gosnowmass.com/events.
Motorists should prepare for summer I-70 work zones
The Interstate 70 corridor between Denver and Grand Junction will have a busy construction season this spring and summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release.
CDOT is making numerous improvements to the corridor. “While we have a lot of work to do, we are carefully coordinated across the state so that the typical traveler will experience limited disruptions,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a prepared statement.
Lew said those who are planning to travel through the high country should plan ahead and prepare for changing conditions. “If you are traveling during nighttime hours — when many of our lane closures are planned — expect small changes to traffic patterns and go just a little slower to handle these changes safely,” she said.
Because I-70 is so heavily used, and the weather conditions in the high country limit the time to do much of the upkeep on the interstate, CDOT hopes to conduct the work with minimal impact to motorists, the release says. Most of the lane closures on I-70 from C-470 to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel will occur overnight, with daytime work restricted to emergencies and short-term traffic holds for rockfall mitigation. No lane closures will be planned for weekends or holidays.
Multiple projects are underway in Glenwood Canyon with several scheduled to be completed before the busy summer travel season. Motorists should plan for lower speeds and intermittent daytime single lane closures, the release states.
Visit COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.