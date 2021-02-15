CORE kicks off month-long dive into climate art, science
Bringing together creativity, community and inclusivity in the name of climate action, the Aspen-based Community Office for Resource Efficiency is kicking off a month-long exploration of climate art and science.
The 3rd annual “Imagine Climate: Creative Perspectives on Climate Change,” will be held in March, according to a news release from the energy nonprofit. It will offer a program of events that draw on the talents of the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond: 30 local organizations; 40 artists, curators, and scientists (including the governor’s climate advisor); 29 advisory council members; and 89 mural participants.
The backdrop of Imagine Climate’s community programs is the “Stories of Climate Change / Historias del Cambio Climático” mural project at Colorado Mountain College, which is part of French artist JR’s global art initiative: The Inside Out Project. All programs are free, open to the public, socially distanced and bicultural, with most being accessible in both Spanish and English, the release says.
“We are inviting our whole community to act on the most pressing issue of our time — climate change,” said Mona Newton, executive director of CORE, in a prepared statement. “Together with our partners, we are inviting everyone to imagine and act for a healthier, more restored climate future.”
“Climate change is a giant, unfathomable issue,” said Steve Skadron, Colorado Mountain College vice president and dean for the Aspen and Carbondale campuses. “Working with CORE, we wanted to use our buildings as a forum for art to engage hearts and minds, compel thought, and spark conversation.”
Imagine Climate 2021’s month-long programming includes a blend of interactive public art, musical performance, visual art, curated collaborations and community action. The events have been designed to be safe and socially distanced: a mix of outdoor, self-guided, virtual, and masked, limited-capacity indoor events.
The “Stories of Climate Change/Historias del Cambio Climático” mural project opens March 1 at three CMC locations: Aspen, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Visitors will have the chance to listen to a story montage from the 89 participants of the crowd-sourced mural project; take self-guided tours; and go on a scavenger hunt for portraits, with the opportunity to win an electric bike from Basalt Bike + Ski. Watch for news of surprise live-at-the-mural performances on Facebook Live and Instagram TV.
March 2 will mark the start of streams called “Arctic Rhythms” by Paul D. Miller (aka “DJ Spooky”), a composer, multimedia artist, author and National Geographic Emerging Explorer whose work immerses audiences in a blend of genres, global culture, and environmental and social issues.
Much more is planned for the month-long event. For information, visit aspencore.org.