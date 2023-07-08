Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School are collaborating once again this summer to present a two-night production of “Master Class,” Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning play.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m Sunday and Monday at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets range from $65 to $125 and are available through the AMFS website.
The organizations have scored an acclaimed cast for the production, with direction by Joanna Gleason — who is a recipient of Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards — and starring multi-award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad as Maria Callas.
Joining Rashad on stage, cast in the dramatic and musical roles of the students, are sopranos Anna Thompson and Marissa Moultrie and tenor Joseph Tancredi — all opera fellows of the AMFS’ Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program. They will be accompanied by pianist Rhys Burgess.
“For the fourth time, we are fortunate enough to be collaborating with the Aspen Music Festival and School,” said Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein, in a statement to the Aspen Daily News. “Each of the previous productions has allowed both organizations to increase their scope of work, ‘Master Class’ is an exciting addition to this body of work.”
Written by McNally, “Master Class” is a full-length drama presented as a fictional master class led by renowned opera singer Maria Callas and inspired by the legendary series of master classes that she gave at Juilliard toward the end of her career.
Throughout the play, as Callas coaxes, prods and inspires her students — or, “victims,” as she calls them — into giving the performances of their lives, she retreats into recollections of the glories and the disappointments in her own life and career, including her relationship with shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.
“Master Class” originally premiered on Broadway in 1995 at the John Golden Theatre in New York City and closed in 1997 after nearly 600 performances and 12 previews. In 1996, it won both the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play and the Tony Award for Best Play.
In a prepared statement, AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher said: “We love working with Theatre Aspen. Of course, we've done a series of great Rodgers & Hammerstein classics with them, but we thought it'd be a nice change to do a theatrical play.
“In recent history, I know of no play as deeply musical as ‘Master Class,’” Fletcher continued. “I think Phylicia Rashad is brilliant casting [in the role of Maria Callas] because it's about an extraordinarily powerful person teaching. That's something that we'll get from Ms. Rashad.”
An accomplished theater, television and film actress, Rashad became a household name for her role as Clair Huxtable on the sitcom, “The Cosby Show” — for which she earned Emmy Award nominations and won People’s Choice and NAACP Image Awards.
Her film and television credits include “Jingle Jangle,” Pixar’s “Soul,” “Black Box,” “A Fall From Grace,” the “Creed” trilogy, “For Colored Girls,” “This is Us” — for which she received three Emmy Award nominations — “The Good Fight,” “David Makes Man” and “Empire,” among others.
While television was a catalyst in the rise of Rashad's career, she has also been a force on the stage, with a string of Broadway credits and often projects that showcase her musical talent, such as “Jelly's Last Jam,” “Into the Woods,” “Dreamgirls” and “The Wiz.”
Inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016, Rashad received Tony and Drama Desk awards both for her performances as Faye in “Skeleton Crew” and as Lena Younger in “A Raisin in the Sun.” She received the Lucille Lortel Award for her performance as Shelah in “Head of Passes” and a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Aunt Ester in “Gem of the Ocean.”
Rashad was appointed in May 2021 as dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. She has conducted master classes at many universities and arts organizations and holds the distinction of being the first recipient of the Denzel Washington Endowed Chair in Theatre at Fordham University.
Gleason also has a long list of acting credits in the realms of film, television and theater. She’s known for originating the role of the Baker’s Wife in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into the Woods” — for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, among other accolades.
Gleason’s other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include: “The Normal Heart,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “I Love My Wife,” “Happiness,” “A Day in the Death of Joe Egg,” “Son of the Prophet” and “The Real Thing,” to name only a few.
Among her numerous television and film appearances, she’s been in “The West Wing,” “The Newsroom,” “Love and War,” “Bette,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Boogie Nights,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and “The Skeleton Twins.”
Gleason directed several episodes of “Love and War” for CBS and “Oh, Baby” for Lifetime Television. She has also written and directed two films, including her recent feature film, “The Grotto,” which won Best Narrative Premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival this year and is currently making its way in the international festival circuit.
