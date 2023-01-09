Mexican flavors and flare are on their way back to downtown Carbondale’s restaurant scene, following the closure of the beloved Mi Casita restaurant in 2022.
A team made up of leadership members from Aspen staples Mi Chola and The Red Onion plan to open La Raza, a traditional, family-friendly gathering place, in the former Mi Casita space this spring. The restaurant will bring all the fun and high spirits of Mi Chola downvalley, which co-owner Adam Malmgren said has been a hope of his for a while now.
“We wanted to spread out and hit more markets, and then the Mi Casita space became available,” he said Friday. “There’s not a single sit-down Mexican restaurant left in Carbondale — there’s a lot of great taquerias, but no sit-down space. So we saw the need and the opportunity presented itself to us, so we pulled the target on it.”
Malmgren and Mi Chola’s Chef Rigo Vasquez will work with The Red Onion’s former part-owner Brad Smith and general manager Jordan White to bring La Raza to life. After the closure of The Red Onion, Smith said on Friday that he jumped at the opportunity to start something new with a team of people he’s been friends with for quite some time, and the Main Street location in Carbondale was just icing on the cake.
“The location is something that really appealed to all of us,” he said. “I’m really excited. Downvalley, this’ll be my first venture into a new restaurant down there.”
With fresh Oaxacan and Guadalajaran flavors, Malmgren said that he hopes La Raza will be a home away from home for Carbondale locals. In Spanish, “la raza” means “the people” or “the community,” and Malmgren and Smith said that that is what they want the restaurant to be for Carbondale.
“We’re really excited to be part of the Carbondale community,” Malmgren said. “We want it to be a community gathering place. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you go to La Raza and hang out till you figure it out. Everyone is welcome.”
While La Raza and Mi Chola will be separate restaurants with different menus, Malmgren said they will both have the same fun atmosphere and family-friendly characteristics. In addition to traditional dine-in seating and hours, Malmgren plans to have happy hours and opportunities for community gatherings. He also plans to open up the inside of the restaurant to make it more conducive to groups and events.
“I hope to be the first stop for quinceñeras, office parties, and just have some fun with that,” Malmgren said.
The plans for opening are still in the early stages, and there are lots of stars that need to align before La Raza can officially come to be, Malmgren said.
If there’s one thing that Malmgren knows how to do, it’s throw a party, and he said that community members should stay tuned for news about a Grand Opening event in the coming months.
As for Mi Chola, Malmgren said that the Aspen location is not going anywhere, and he hopes that will be the case for a very long time, if not forever. When he isn’t at Mi Chola or working to bring La Raza to fruition, Malmgren will also work with Smith, White and Vasquez to open a new venture at 508 E. Cooper Avenue in Aspen.
The restaurant will open in the space that formerly belonged to Bad Billy’s and Cooper Street Pier, the Aspen Daily News reported in November, and will seat 15 people at the bar and about 30 people at tables. Smith said that opening two new restaurants at once is a bit of a stretch, but he’s excited about the two opportunities that presented themselves and the team he has working with him.
“We all are in the business and we’re just trying to have a partnership where we can all be accountable and accessible,” he said. “That was one of the appealing things to me — having partners that are actually able to be on the floor, in the kitchen and help out.”