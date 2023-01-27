For the musicians lined up to perform at X Games Aspen this weekend, the three-day event will be part mini-vacation, part business-as-usual.
MOD SUN and girlfriends members Travis Mills and Nick Gross — all three of whom share a soft spot for snowboarding — said that they’re excited not only for the opportunity to visit Aspen and play at the X Games, but also to watch some of their favorite events and hit the slopes themselves. MOD SUN’s set will lead up to the Men’s Snowboard Big Air event on Saturday, and girlfriends will close out the weekend on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a beautiful thing, playing the X Games in general — it’s very full-circle for me,” said MOD SUN, who grew up snowboarding, skateboarding and watching the X Games in Minnesota. “I have pretty energetic music and I’m very energetic onstage, and I think that goes hand-in-hand with extreme sports.”
The bands are also gearing up for the cold weather. Coming from sunny Los Angeles, they said they’re excited for the snow and outdoor concerts, which are things they don’t get to see very often.
“I’m planning to catch pneumonia,” Gross joked.
The bands are also looking forward to sharing their music with the Aspen crowd, whether they be longtime fans or have never heard their music before, and letting them know what’s coming next. MOD SUN’s set will take place six days before the release of his new album, “God Save the Teen.” In preparation for the release, MOD SUN has been dropping mini videos encapsulating each new track on the album every day, and he said he will shoot the video for the album’s last song while in Aspen.
The album is the product of two years’ worth of songwriting and recording, and MOD SUN said it’s about the responsibility of older generations to create a better future for those that will come after.
“I feel like right now we’re at a turning point where we can either be part of the destruction or be part of the rebuilding,” he said. “I think with this age of specifically social media, with the constant comparison to other people’s lives — it always comes down to stuff like that for me, which is telling people that they’re special just the way they are.”
MOD SUN — whose stage name is an acronym for “Movement on Dreams Stand Under None” — has been writing and producing albums with some of the biggest names in the music industry for more than a decade. “God Save the Teen” will continue that trend, with a song called “Shelter” featuring Avril Lavigne.
MOD SUN added that he’s also excited to see girlfriends at the X Games, a group he said he loves. Girlfriends came to be after Mills and Gross decided to take a break from their respective projects and return to making their own music, just before the onset of COVID-19. The name girlfriends was decided upon before the duo had written a single lyric together, Mills said.
“Obviously, the pandemic happened and the world kind of changed and flipped upside-down, and I think the silver lining in all that was it gave us time to really figure out who we were as a band and have fun and experiment without any pressure,” he said. “We’ve only been a band for two and a half years, but I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time.”
Mills and Gross said they hope concert attendees will be prepared to sing along to all of their songs on Sunday, but if they had to recommend one, it would be their first-ever single “California,” which was released on their self-named album in October, 2020.
“It’s always been a crowd favorite, and it’s just a great moment to kind of bring everybody together,” Mills said.
Girlfriends will also be releasing a new E.P. later this year, and the band said that concertgoers can expect to hear at least one of the new tracks on Sunday. Following X Games weekend, girlfriends will be preparing for a tour of Europe and the U.K. in May. More information about girlfriends and their music can be found at girlfriendsxo.com.
Following the release of “God Save the Teen,” MOD SUN will play in Denver at the Summit music hall on March 1. Tickets can be found at modsunmusic.com.
On Friday, Kaskade and Night Tales will kick off the weekend just before the Ski Knuckle Huck live broadcast. Yung Gravy and MADDS will play sets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. X Fest Snow will also host an all-new interactive festival experience throughout the weekend.
Located at the base of the Slopestyle and SuperPipe courses, X Fest Snow features daily live DJ performances, beer and wine concession stations, three interactive parks, photo opportunities, giveaways, and the all-new X Games Walk of Fame, according to the press release. In addition to X Fest Snow, fans can browse partner activations, meet their favorite athlete, purchase official X Games Aspen merchandise, and stop in for a drink at one of two beer and wine gardens located around X Fest.
X Games Aspen 2023 competitions, music performances, and X Fest are free to the public. Those wishing to elevate their experience can purchase Superfan, XIP and XIP Lux passes. For more information, visit xgames.com.