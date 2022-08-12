Theatre Aspen’s mainstage production of “Jersey Boys” opened last week. And if you were to measure by ticket sales and audience enthusiasm so far, “things have been going very well,” said Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein.
Very well, indeed. Any given performance night of “Jersey Boys” and Hurst Theatre is lit up like a concert venue, projecting the sounds of rock ‘n’ roll music echoed by a cheering crowd. Beaming from within is a theatrical experience full of song, dance, energy and emotion.
This was felt at Monday night’s performance — a full house of foot-tapping, head-bobbing audience members singing along to the tunes of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, immersed in the story of “Jersey Boys.”
“I think this show has a lot of appeal for two reasons: One, the songs themselves and the place they occupy in music history are very appealing to average theatergoers,” Bernstein said. “The other reason is there are a bunch of jukebox musicals out there, and the successful ones are the ones with a great story — ‘Jersey Boys’ is a really great story.”
Based on the true story of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons, “Jersey Boys” chronicles the rise and fall of the famed music quartet and the riveting obstacles they faced along the way. With music by Bob Gaudio (an original Four Seasons member), lyrics by Bob Crewe and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the jukebox musical made its Broadway debut in 2005 and was immediately met with praise. It received numerous nominations and awards, including bringing home the 2006 Tony Award for “Best Musical.”
What’s so captivating about “Jersey Boys” — aside from the strong music component baked into the show, Bernstein said — is the way the story is told on stage. Presented in a documentary style, each band member narrates a section of the story unfolding.
This narrative format in Theatre Aspen’s production of “Jersey Boys” is particularly engrossing: As the actors speak directly to the audience, they utilize Hurst Theatre’s intimate layout to further engage people in the theatrical moments — often performing among the crowd in one of the two aisles.
“The Four Seasons had a genuinely dramatic story,” Bernstein said. “It’s a story people are interested in hearing.”
It begins from the perspective of guitarist Tommy DeVito, played by Nick Bernardi, who sets the show’s tone outright with his macho attitude, Jersey slang and explicit monologues. Set in the late 1950s crime-ridden streets of New Jersey, Tommy takes the young and talented singer Frankie Valli (Trevor James) under his wing.
He sees potential in Frankie’s distinct voice — a voice masterfully executed by James, which was clear from the start of the show in his early-on solo of “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” More than one audience member whispered how they had goosebumps during the song, and the audience accolades didn’t stop there. James’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” performance brought people to their feet in applause.
When casting “Jersey Boys,” Bernstein said he was looking for “very specific voices.”
“Because this kind of singing requires a particular skill,” the producing director said. “We also needed to have people who could dance — dance was very much built into the performance during this segment of rock ‘n’ roll history.”
Rolling into the next narrator is Bob Gaudio (Alex Ross), whose songwriting propelled The Four Seasons to stardom in the early ’60s with hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.” Nick Massi (Jason Michael Evans) has the floor at the start of the second act, followed by Frankie Valli as the final storyteller. The show closes out in the ’90s, when The Four Seasons reunite for a final performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Packed with deep characterization, humor and heartbreak, the show takes the audience beyond the rock band’s beloved songs. Running a little over two hours, the production moves at a fast pace.
“One thing about musicals is there aren’t that many that are equally appealing to men and women,” Bernstein said. “‘Jersey Boys’ is an exception to that — and I hope anyone who sees the show leaves feeling thrilled by the quality of this performance.”
Walking out of Hurst Theatre after the show on Monday, people were still singing Four Seasons tunes, as comments surrounding the musical’s sentiment echoed into the night. One woman said to her friend, “I didn’t realize how much ‘Jersey Boys’ would affect me.”
“The songs in this musical are strong emotional triggers, therefore you get a strong emotional reaction from the audience,” Bernstein said. “This emotional impact of the music mixed with a very compelling story are two great ingredients for a production.”
Theatre Aspen’s “Jersey Boys” is on through Aug. 23. Performances are held at Hurst Theatre almost every day at select times. Tickets range from $65-$135 and can be purchased at theatreaspen.org.