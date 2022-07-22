When Christie’s Deputy Chairman Capera Ryan returned to Aspen last summer for the auction house’s seasonal residency, it seemed the rest of the art world had caught onto the trend of popping up in Aspen.
But for Ryan, Christie’s popping up in Aspen was never really a trend to begin with. The deputy chairman has been cultivating a presence for Christie’s in the community for 20 years now, she said, building partnerships early on with institutions like the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Art Museum, Anderson Ranch and Aspen Music Festival and School.
“I couldn’t believe it last summer when all of a sudden, it was just like, everyone’s popping in and out,” Ryan said. “And to me, what’s bigger than our pop-up exhibitions is our commitment to educating and supporting the community, aligning with the community and bringing the talent from this community into conversation with our experts.”
As a global auction house, Christie’s is active in nearly 50 countries with art services ranging from education and advisory to private sales, corporate collections and tailored programming for museums and other cultural institutions. There’s also the Christie’s International Real Estate brand which involves a vast network of global players.
Ryan originally saw Aspen as an opportunity to engage the auction house in a vibrant arts and culture scene and to reach an important clientele pool. What started as dinners, luncheons and various events hosted by Christie’s those first few summers grew into running seasonal art exhibitions, curated discussion series and other collaborative programs with organizations in the valley.
“Gradually, with every year we come to Aspen, we’ve become more sophisticated in our programming and in our partnerships that I think things are in a great groove now,” she said. “It’s taken on a different life now.”
While Christie’s had been putting on art exhibitions in Aspen for nearly two decades — popping up in different spaces around town for short three-day or weeklong shows — the auction house recently decided to extend its summer stay as an exhibitor.
Last year, the art business partnered with its Christie’s real estate office in Aspen, using the space to exhibit works throughout the season. This year, Christie’s took over the former Marianne Boesky Gallery space on Spring Street for three months, presenting a series of rotating exhibitions and community events through September.
Currently on view at Christie’s is “Nature Abstracted,” featuring works by artists Vivian Springford, Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason. A curated selection of Hermès handbags and Player Exclusive Air Jordan sneakers also are on display in the gallery’s upstairs space.
For the first time at Christie’s Aspen space this summer, all artworks and items being showcased are available for immediate sale, allowing buyers to purchase a piece and walk out with it, Ryan said.
The gallery’s next exhibition, “Ernie Barnes: Body and Soul,” runs July 30 to Aug. 20. Christie’s will host an opening reception — free and open to the public — on July 30 from 5-7 p.m. Christie’s also has a free live-music series, in partnership with AMFS, held at the gallery every Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. throughout the summer, Ryan said.
Another weekly series that Christie’s brought back to town this summer for its second go-around is the “Christie’s Conversations” series. Every Tuesday throughout the month of July, the auction house hosts luncheons at the Hotel Jerome’s outside garden, featuring people who are involved in Aspen’s art scene to speak on a certain topic.
The first lecture focused on building an art collection with speakers Katie and Amnon Rodan, the AAM Board of Trustees co-president. The next discussion was on trends in the luxury market from handbags to sneakers. The final two conversations, to be held on Tuesday and the following Tuesday, will center around public art with Paula Crown as the speaker, and then on how the artist and architect work together featuring Mary Weatherford.
Because the Christie’s Conversation series in Aspen has met with such success, Christie’s now plans to expand the concept to other destinations, Ryan said.
She went on to explain that by putting energy into creating “curated, thoughtful moments” — such as the lecture series, live music and other initiatives — Christie’s continues to merge its international talent with the well-established talent in Aspen.
“I think it’s important that this community feels that we’re here to support them as much as we are,” Ryan said. “And to show our appreciation for their support of us being here.”
The Christie’s Aspen pop-up location at 100 S. Spring St. will run through September. The gallery’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, with extended hours on Thursdays for the live-music series. For more information on Christie’s summer in Aspen, visit christies.com.