To hear a band play live is already great in itself, but also to know the band is a pretty cool thing takes the experience to another level, filmmaker Denny Tedesco said.
“You don’t usually get to know personalities in bands — you’ve heard them on albums and seen them in concerts, but there’s not too many documentaries out there,” Tedesco said.
Today and Saturday, Tedesco invites the Aspen community to get to know a certain rock group called The Immediate Family. His recent titular documentary — “Immediate Family” — brings viewers into the lives of some of the most tenured musicians in rock history.
Tonight, Tedesco’s film will be shown for a special preview screening at the Wheeler Opera House. Joining the director for a post-screening Q&A will be the five band members: Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel, Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar and Steve Postell. Then, on Saturday night, also at the Wheeler Opera House, the Immediate Family takes the stage for a live performance.
The Immediate Family is a group of rock musicians who have played together for more than 50 years — but never as their own band, until now.
“It feels like we’ve been waiting our whole lives to do this,” said drummer Russ Kunkel. “It’s the culmination of a lifetime of experience, and it’s special because it’s ours — a lot of it is our own original music that other people played. We’re a cover band that plays its own material.”
Kunkel, Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals) and Leland Sklar (bass) have worked together since the early ‘70s, making up three-quarters of the legendary studio ensemble, known simply as The Section. By the mid-70s, they were later joined by guitarist Waddy Wachtel.
On top of releasing multiple acclaimed instrumental albums, The Section’s studio and live work supported some of the top-selling singer-songwriters and solo singers of the era’s music scene — James Taylor, Carole King, Keith Richards and Stevie Nicks are among the many artists who have been backed up by The Section throughout their careers.
The Immediate Family formed in 2018 as its own band, with the addition of Steve Postell on guitar and vocals. The event that sparked the family’s formation was Kortchmar securing a deal for a solo album with a Japanese record label. He needed back-up in the studio, and who better to call than his “musical mates,” Kunkel said, affectionately referring to them as his “immediate family.”
Postell — who jokingly described himself as “the young guy,” having known the musicians for around 15 years compared to their 50-year relationships — recalled being in the studio about four years recording for Kortchmar as an organic situation.
“We all just kind of looked at each other and knew we were a band,” Postell said.
Around the same time of The Immediate Family’s formation, Tedesco was approached with the idea of creating a documentary on the group of musicians. The filmmaker didn’t hesitate. His first documentary, “The Wrecking Crew,” followed the story of players in the band of the same name in 1960s Los Angeles — one of those musicians being Tedesco’s father, who was passing away at the time Tedesco started on the film.
Completed in 2015, “The Wrecking Crew” took 19 years to finish from beginning to end, Tedesco said. “Immediate Family,” on the other hand, took about three years to complete. Tedesco credited the quick pace of this go-around, in part, to how responsive and eager the famous artist interviewees — people like Nicks, Taylor and King — were to participate in talking about The Immediate Family members for the film.
“[The film] is a different way of falling in love, in a sense, with these guys,” Tedesco said. “Because you’re hearing their stories, it’s different from seeing them on stage.”
Tedesco said the first time that the musicians watched his documentary about their lives, they were in tears.
“Each of them have done, you know, hundreds of documentaries — but always speaking about someone else,” Tedesco said. “Seeing their own lives on the screen and the way other people are talking about them … it’s cool to see.”
It comes at a time when The Immediate Family is looking to release its second full-length studio album, titled “Skin In The Game,” — which is completed and anticipated to arrive in early 2023 via Quarto Valley Records.
For Tedesco, whose “Immediate Family” has been shown at 10 film festivals thus far and has received three different audience awards, the filmmaker now enters the realm of distribution. And with the goal to get the film out there, the whole crew is coming to Aspen.
Aspen is a place of familiarity for these musicians, individually. Kunkel remembers playing at the Wheeler Opera House years back alongside Taylor and King. The venue is a “special spot” for him, he said.
“It’s an intimate venue that’s visually spectacular, you feel like you’re playing in someone’s double-decker living room,” Kunkel said.
And for Postell, who called Aspen home for a decade and performed at the Wheeler countless times, this weekend’s venture is a “great homecoming,” he said.
“I mean, I grew up listening to these guys, looking up to these guys — it’s surreal to me,” Postell said. “And we’re a real band, not just session players… to be in a band like this, is the goal.”
Tonight’s film screening costs $25 per person and tickets to Saturday’s performance range from $29-$55. Both events will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets are still available to purchase at aspenshowtix.com.